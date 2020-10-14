Dayton Flyers learn first opponent in season-opening event

The Dayton Flyers will play Wichita State in the first round of a multi-team basketball event in Sioux Falls, S.D.
The other first-round games in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic on Nov. 25-27 are set to be Ohio State-Memphis, Creighton-Utah and West Virginia-Texas A&M.
The Sanford Pentagon will host the event, which replaces the Battle 4 Atlantis preseason event that was among many nixed or altered as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Sanford Sports Complex vice president of operations Jesse Smith said in a news release the venue has earned a reputation as a premier place to host Division I basketball games.
“We are privileged to welcome these eight teams to Sioux Falls and will provide them a safe and memorable experience to start their season,” Smith said.
Dayton is one of four teams in the Crossover Classic field that ranked in the top 20 of the NCAA Evaluation Tool last season. The Flyers ranked No. 3. Creighton was No. 11 and was followed by: No. 16 Ohio State; No. 17 West Virginia; No. 41 Wichita State; No. 59 Memphis; No. 85 Utah; and No. 113 Texas A&M.
A limited number of fans will be allowed to attend, and tickets are set to go on sale Nov. 1.
Dayton and Wichita State last played in the first round of the 2017 NCAA tournament. The Flyers lost 64-58 in Indianapolis in what would turn out to be Archie Miller’s last game as UD head coach.