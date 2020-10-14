Dayton Flyers learn first opponent in season-opening event

Dayton is one of four teams in the Crossover Classic field that ranked in the top 20 of the NCAA Evaluation Tool last season. The Flyers ranked No. 3. Creighton was No. 11 and was followed by: No. 16 Ohio State; No. 17 West Virginia; No. 41 Wichita State; No. 59 Memphis; No. 85 Utah; and No. 113 Texas A&M.

A limited number of fans will be allowed to attend, and tickets are set to go on sale Nov. 1.

Dayton and Wichita State last played in the first round of the 2017 NCAA tournament. The Flyers lost 64-58 in Indianapolis in what would turn out to be Archie Miller’s last game as UD head coach.