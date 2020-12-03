Dayton Flyers lose another game off schedule because of COVID-19 issues

Purdue Fort Wayne joined Cedarville University, Bellarmine and Alcorn State on the list of schools that have had to cancel games with the Dayton Flyers.
“We have been informed that Purdue Fort Wayne has suspended basketball operations, due a positive COVID-19 test within its program,” UD announced Wednesday. “As a result, they cannot play at UD Arena on Tuesday, December 8. We will work through our contingency plans and share scheduling updates as they develop.”
Purdue Fort Wayne beat Southeastern Louisiana 67-63 in overtime on Nov. 25, the first day of the college basketball season. It was not able to play Kent State on Monday because of COVID concerns. It also had to cancel games against Adrian on Wednesday, Notre Dame on Friday and Defiance (Dec. 12-13).
Dayton replaced Bellarmine with Alcorn State and then Alcorn State with Eastern Illinois, which lost 66-63 to Dayton at UD Arena on Tuesday. Dayton announced the Eastern Illinois game on Monday afternoon about 27 hours before tipoff.
Dayton’s next scheduled game is against Southern Methodist at 2 p.m. Saturday at UD Arena.