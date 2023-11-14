Dayton Flyers: Ranking quality of annual exempt tournaments (through 2022)

The debate continues every year. When the Dayton Flyers learn their possible opponents in the annual exempt tournament — be it the Maui Invitational, ESPN Events Invitational, Battle 4 Atlantis, etc. — fans start comparing the quality of the field to past tournaments.

Dayton returns to the Charleston Classic in South Carolina this week for the third time. It plays LSU in the first round at 4 p.m. Thursday and then St. John’s or North Texas in the second game Friday.

At the moment, the eight teams teams in the tournament have an average Ken Pomeroy rating of 67.9 That would make this the fifth-strongest November tournament Dayton has played in over the years.

The field includes: No. 2 Houston (3-0); No. 34 Utah (2-0); No. 65 LSU (1-1); No. 67 Dayton (1-1); No. 71 Wake Forest (1-1); No. 74 St. John’s (1-1); No. 88 North Texas (2-0); and No. 142 Towson (2-1).

Here’s how the fields of Dayton’s past tournaments rank. This list includes all the events Dayton has played in since 2002 — when the Pomeroy rankings began — that feature three games at one site in an eight-team tournament. All rankings listed are from KenPom.com.

1. 2013 Maui Invitational

Average Pomeroy ranking: 38.

Highest-ranked team: No. 18 Syracuse.

Champion: Syracuse.

Dayton’s results: The No. 42 Flyers finished third. They beat No. 24 Gonzaga 84-79, lost 67-66 to No. 29 Baylor and beat No. 60 California 82-64.

2. 2019 Maui Invitational

Average Pomeroy ranking: 40.9

Highest-ranked team: No. 1 Kansas.

Champion: Kansas.

Dayton’s results: The No. 4 Flyers finished second. They beat No. 94 Georgia 80-61 and No. 104 Virginia Tech 89-62 and lost 90-84 to Kansas in overtime.

3. 2015 Advocare Invitational

Average Pomeroy ranking: 48.

Highest-ranked team: No. 13 Wichita State.

Champion: No. 14 Xavier.

Dayton's results: The No. 59 Flyers finished second in Orlando, Fla. It beat No. 23 Iowa 82-77 and No. 95 Monmouth 73-70 and lost 90-61 to Xavier.

4. 2021 ESPN Events Invitational

Average Pomeroy rating: 54.1

Champion: No. 45 Dayton

Dayton’s results: The Flyers beat No. 41 Miami, No. 3 Kansas and No. 86 Belmont.

4. 2022 Battle 4 Atlantis

Average Pomeroy ranking: 56.

Highest-ranked team: No. 6 Tennessee.

Champion: Tennessee.

Dayton’s results: No. 79 Dayton finished last in the eight-team tournament, losing 43-42 to No. 61 Wisconsin, 76-64 to No. 52 N.C. State and 79-75 in overtime to No. 77 BYU.

5. 2018 Battle 4 Atlantis

Average Pomeroy ranking: 71.

Highest-ranked team: No. 1 Virginia.

Champion: Virginia.

Dayton's results: The No. 62 Flyers finished fourth in the Bahamas. They beat No. 72 Butler 69-64, lost 66-59 to Virginia and lost 65-54 to No. 32 Oklahoma.

6. 2009 Puerto Rico Tip-Off

Average Pomeroy ranking: 77.

Highest-ranked team: No. 6 Kansas State.

Champion: No. 17 Villanova.

Dayton's results: The No. 26 Flyers finished fourth in San Juan. They beat No. 31 Georgia Tech 63-59 and lost 71-65 to Villanova and 83-75 to Kansas State.

7. 2003 Maui Invitational

Average Pomeroy ranking: 103.

Highest-ranked team: No. 53 Villanova.

Champion: No. 74 Dayton.

Dayton's results: The Flyers won the championship, beating No. 273 Central Michigan 82-63, No. 111 San Diego State 76-71 and No. 78 Hawaii 82-72.

8. 2012 Charleston Classic

Average Pomeroy ranking: 104.

Highest-ranked team: No. 28 Baylor.

Champion: No. 45 Colorado.

Dayton's results: The No. 67 Flyers finished fifth in South Carolina. They lost 67-57 to Colorado and then beat No. 107 Boston College 87-71 and No. 197 Auburn 73-63.

9. 2017 Charleston Classic

Average Pomeroy ranking: 106.

Highest-ranked team: No. 14 Clemson.

Champion: No. 86 Temple.

Dayton's results: The No. 172 Flyers finished sixth. They lost 72-69 to No. 157 Hofstra, beat No. 193 Ohio 79-65 and lost 75-67 to No. 64 Old Dominion.

10. 2014 Puerto Rico Tip-Off

Average Pomeroy ranking: 116.

Highest-ranked team: No. 25 West Virginia.

Champion: West Virginia.

Dayton's results: The No. 42 Flyers finished third. They beat No. 54 Texas A&M 55-53, lost 75-64 to No. 73 Connecticut and beat No. 110 Boston College 65-53.

11. 2016 Wooden Legacy

Average Pomeroy ranking: 120.

Highest-ranked team: No. 16 UCLA.

Champion: UCLA.

Dayton's results: The No. 39 Flyers finished fifth in Anaheim, Calif. They lost 80-78 to No. 107 Nebraska, beat No. 280 Portland 84-74 and beat No. 119 New Mexico 64-57.

12. 2011 Old Spice Classic

Average Pomeroy ranking: 131.

Highest-ranked team: No. 52 Minnesota.

Champion: No. 69 Dayton.

Dayton’s results: The Flyers beat No. 211 Wake Forest 80-76, No. 113 Fairfield 56-59 and Minnesota 86-70 to win the championship in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.