Dayton gets back on track with rout of George Washington

Holmes, Santos, Brea star in 10th home win

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Sports
By
1 hour ago
X

The No. 21 Dayton Flyers bounced back from their first Atlantic 10 Conference loss with their second straight blowout at UD Arena, beating George Washington 83-61 at UD Arena on Tuesday.

Here’s a quick recap of the game:

What it means: Dayton (17-3, 7-1) rebounded from a 69-64 loss Saturday at Richmond. The Flyers trail the Spiders (15-5, 7-0) by a half game in the standings.

Dayton beat Rhode Island 96-62 in its previous home game. The Flyers are now 10-0 at home this season. This was also UD’s 10th straight victory at home in the series against George Washington, which hasn’t won at UD Arena since 2005.

George Washington (14-7, 3-5) lost its fourth straight game. It has not beaten a top-25 team since 2005 and hasn’t won a road game against a ranked team since 1996.

Star of the game: Dayton’s DaRon Holmes II had 25 points and 12 rebounds. He made 9 of 13 shots and 2 of 2 free throws. He bounced back from a 9-point performance against Richmond with his fifth 20-point game in the last six games.

Key stat: Dayton made 12 of 24 3-pointers (50%). It’s the second straight home game Dayton has topped 50% and seventh time this season.

Hot shooter: Koby Brea made 5 of 9 3-pointers and scored 17 points. He’s shooting 48.7% (58 of 119). Among players who attempt at least 2.5 3s per game, he leads the nation.

Looking ahead: Dayton plays St. Bonaventure (13-7, 4-4) at 7 p.m. Friday at UD Arena. The Bonnies beat Virginia Commonwealth 67-62 at St. Bonaventure on Tuesday, ending VCU’s five-game winning streak. The Rams (13-8, 5-3) fell to fourth place.

FIRST-HALF RECAP

Nate Santos scored 17 points to lead Dayton to a 38-24 halftime lead. Here’s a quick recap of the first half:

Key player: Santos made 6 of 8 field goals, including 3 of 3 3-pointers.

Key stat: Dayton made 6 of 14 3-pointers (42.9%). It has topped 40% once in its first seven Atlantic 10 Conference games.

Big run: Dayton outscored GW 12-0 in a six-minute stretch, turning a 12-9 lead into a 24-9 advantage.

Strong half: Holmes scored nine points on 3-of-4 shooting and had seven rebounds. He took all his shots inside the 3-point arc after taking just three two-point attempts Saturday.

In Other News
1
Two Bengals’ standouts expected to play in Pro Bowl Games
2
‘How do we respond?’ — Grant hopes for maturity from Flyers after first...
3
Former Alabama standout on joining Ohio State: ‘I believe in this team’
4
Wright State basketball: Raiders racking up assists at high rate
5
Dayton offers scholarship to top-100 2025 guard

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top