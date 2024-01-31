Dayton gets back on track with rout of George Washington

What it means: Dayton (17-3, 7-1) rebounded from a 69-64 loss Saturday at Richmond. The Flyers trail the Spiders (15-5, 7-0) by a half game in the standings.

Dayton beat Rhode Island 96-62 in its previous home game. The Flyers are now 10-0 at home this season. This was also UD’s 10th straight victory at home in the series against George Washington, which hasn’t won at UD Arena since 2005.

George Washington (14-7, 3-5) lost its fourth straight game. It has not beaten a top-25 team since 2005 and hasn’t won a road game against a ranked team since 1996.

Star of the game: Dayton’s DaRon Holmes II had 25 points and 12 rebounds. He made 9 of 13 shots and 2 of 2 free throws. He bounced back from a 9-point performance against Richmond with his fifth 20-point game in the last six games.

Key stat: Dayton made 12 of 24 3-pointers (50%). It’s the second straight home game Dayton has topped 50% and seventh time this season.

Hot shooter: Koby Brea made 5 of 9 3-pointers and scored 17 points. He’s shooting 48.7% (58 of 119). Among players who attempt at least 2.5 3s per game, he leads the nation.

Looking ahead: Dayton plays St. Bonaventure (13-7, 4-4) at 7 p.m. Friday at UD Arena. The Bonnies beat Virginia Commonwealth 67-62 at St. Bonaventure on Tuesday, ending VCU’s five-game winning streak. The Rams (13-8, 5-3) fell to fourth place.

FIRST-HALF RECAP

Nate Santos scored 17 points to lead Dayton to a 38-24 halftime lead. Here’s a quick recap of the first half:

Key player: Santos made 6 of 8 field goals, including 3 of 3 3-pointers.

Key stat: Dayton made 6 of 14 3-pointers (42.9%). It has topped 40% once in its first seven Atlantic 10 Conference games.

Big run: Dayton outscored GW 12-0 in a six-minute stretch, turning a 12-9 lead into a 24-9 advantage.

Strong half: Holmes scored nine points on 3-of-4 shooting and had seven rebounds. He took all his shots inside the 3-point arc after taking just three two-point attempts Saturday.