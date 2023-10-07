Dayton held scoreless in last three quarters in third straight PFL loss

Flyers back at home next week against Presbyterian

The Dayton Flyers fell to 0-3 in the Pioneer Football League for the first time since 2006 with a 31-7 loss to Morehead State in Morehead, Ky., on Saturday.

Dayton (2-4. 0-3) did not score after tying the game at 7-7 on a six-yard touchdown run by Luke Hansen with 48 seconds left in the first quarter.

Morehead State quarterback Carter Cravens completed 19 of 36 passes for 291 yards and two touchdowns.

Dayton quarterbacks Dante Casciola and Cole Dow combined to complete 16 of 29 passes for 119 yards. Casciola threw one interception. Dow threw two.

In addition to the two interceptions, Dayton lost two fumbles.

Dayton returns to action at 1 p.m. Saturday against Presbyterian (2-3, 0-2) at Welcome Stadium. Morehead State improved to 2-3 and 1-2 in the PFL.

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

