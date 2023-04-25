Dayton native Ron Harper set to receive another major honor

Ron Harper is set to add another honor to his long list of them.
The Mid-American Conference announced Tuesday that Harper is part of the next class to be inducted into the MAC Hall of Fame.
After becoming a star at Kiser High School, Harper was one of the best players in the history of Miami University basketball.
He was the MAC Freshman of the Year in 1983 and a four-time All-MAC first team selection, finishing his career as the school’s leader in points (2,377) and rebounds (1,119).
An athletic wing player, Harper was named MAC Player of the Year twice then was taken in the first round of the NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers.
He won five NBA championships before he was done playing professionally and transitioned from a high-scoring guard early in his career with the Cavs and L.A. Clippers to a lockdown defensive player for the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers.
Harper already has been inducted into the Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame and had his jersey retired at Miami.
