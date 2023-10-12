Dayton releases times for most games in 2023-24 season

Fans of the Dayton Flyers trying to plan for the 2023-24 season can set their schedules. UD announced game times — all but three of them, at least — for the upcoming season on Thursday.

Dayton’s regular-season opener against Southern Illinois University Edwardsville at 7 p.m. on Nov. 6. Eight of the 16 regular-season games at UD Arena will start at that time.

Here’s a look at the complete schedule. All times are Eastern.

Date, Opponent, Time, TV, Location

Sunday, Oct. 22, Ohio State (exhibition), 6 p.m., TBD, UD Arena

Saturday, Oct. 28, Cedarville (exhibition), 2 p.m., TBD UD Arena

Monday, Nov. 6, SIUE, 7 p.m., TBD, UD Arena

Friday, Nov. 10, Northwestern, 8:30 p.m., BTN, Evanston, Ill.

Thursday, Nov. 16, LSU#, 4 p.m., ESPN2, Charleston, S.C.

Friday, Nov. 17, North Texas or St. John’s#, 11:30 a.m. or 2 p.m., ESPN networks Charleston, S.C.

Sunday, Nov. 19, Houston, Towson, Utah or Wake Forest#, TBA, ESPN networks, Charleston, S.C.

Friday, Nov. 24, Youngstown State, 7 p.m., TBD, UD Arena

Wednesday, Nov. 29, SMU, 8 p.m., ESPN+, Dallas, Texas

Saturday, Dec. 2, Grambling State, 2 p.m., TBD, UD Arena

Wednesday, Dec. 6, UNLV, 9 p.m., CBSSN UD Arena

Saturday, Dec. 9, Troy, 12:30 p.m., USA, UD Arena

Saturday, Dec. 16^, Cincinnati, TBA, ESPN+, Cincinnati, Ohio

Wednesday, Dec. 20 Oakland, 7 p.m., TBD, UD Arena

Saturday, Dec. 30, Longwood, 2 p.m., TBD, UD Arena

Wednesday, Jan. 3, Davidson*, 7 p.m., CBSSN, Davidson, N.C.

Sunday, Jan. 7, Massachusetts*, 1 p.m., ESPN networks, UD Arena

Friday, Jan. 12, Duquesne*, 7 p.m. ESPN2, Pittsburgh, Pa.

Tuesday, Jan. 16, Saint Louis*, 8 p.m., CBSSN, UD Arena

Saturday, Jan. 20, Rhode Island*, 12:30 p.m., USA Network, UD Arena

Tuesday, Jan. 23, La Salle*, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+, Philadelphia, Pa.

Saturday, Jan. 27, Richmond*, 6 p.m., CBSSN, Richmond, Va.

Tuesday, Jan. 30, George Washington*, 7 p.m., TBD, UD Arena

Friday, Feb. 2, St. Bonaventure*, 7 p.m., ESPN2, UD Arena

Tuesday, Feb. 6, Saint Joseph’s*, 8 p.m., CBSSN, Philadelphia, Pa.

Friday, Feb. 9, VCU*, 7 p.m., ESPN2, Richmond, Va.

Tuesday, Feb. 13, Duquesne*, 7 p.m., TBD, UD Arena

Saturday, Feb. 17, Fordham*, 1:30 p.m., CBSSN, UD Arena

Wednesday, Feb. 21, George Mason*, TBD, TBD, Fairfax, Va.

Tuesday, Feb 27, Davidson*, 7 p.m., CBSSN, UD Arena

Friday, March 1, Loyola Chicago*, TBD, ESPN Networks, Chicago, Ill

Tuesday, March 5, Saint Louis*, 9 p.m., CBSSN, St. Louis, Mo.

Friday, March 8, VCU*, 7 p.m., ESPN2, UD Arena

Tues.-Sun., March 12-17, Atlantic 10 Championship, Brooklyn, N.Y

* Atlantic 10 Conference games

# Charleston Classic at TD Arena

^ Hoops Classic (Heritage Bank Center)