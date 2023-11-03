Dayton volleyball team, ranked 18th in the country, has won 20 matches in a row

BreakingNews
The beat rolls on for the Dayton Flyers volleyball team, which hasn’t lost a match since Sept. 6. Here’s a breakdown of all the team has accomplished:

* Dayton (25-2) has won 20 matches in a row. That’s tied for the fourth-longest winning streak in school history. Its only losses are to Marquette (15-8), which ranks 25th in the country, and Louisville (20-2), which ranks third.

• Dayton is ranked 18th in the American Volleyball Coaches Association poll.

• Dayton ranks 20th in the RPI.

• Dayton is 14-0 in the Atlantic 10 Conference. It has lost only two sets in A-10 play. It has a two-game lead over Loyola Chicago (12-2) with four to play.

Explore» VOLLEYBALL: Dayton hopes to end five-game PFL skid at Valpo

Dayton plays two matches at Rhode Island this weekend and two against Virginia Commonwealth next weekend at the Frericks Center.

If Dayton wins its last four matches, it will have its winningest season since 2016, when it was 30-2. It would be its first unbeaten A-10 finish since 2021 when it was 16-0.

• On Monday, junior Lexie Almodovar was named the A-10 Player of the Week, and senior Lindsey Winner, a Versailles graduate, was named Defensive Player of the week.

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

