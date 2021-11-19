Dayton vs. Austin Peay: What to know about Saturday’s game

Last game: Dayton lost 78-59 to Lipscomb on Wednesday at UD Arena. Austin Peay lost 65-60 to Purdue Fort Wayne on Tuesday.

Coaches: Anthony Grant is 79-43 in five season at Dayton. This is the first season for Nate James at Austin Peay. He worked on Mike Krzyzewski’s staff at Duke from 2008 through last season. He was the associate head coach the last four seasons. James also played at Duke, scoring 1,116 points from 1996-2001 and starting for the national championship team in 2001.

Probable Dayton starters

Name, Ht., Class, Pos., Points per game

Elijah Weaver, 6-6, R-Jr., G, 10.3

Toumani Camara, 6-8, So., F, 10.0

DaRon Holmes II, 6-10, Fr., F, 8.0

R.J. Blakney, 6-6, R-Fr., G, 7.3

Kobe Elvis, 6-2, Fr., G, 6.3

Probable Austin Peay starters

Tariq Silver, 6-5, R-Sr., G, 13.3

Caleb Carrawell-Stone, 6-7, R-Fr., G/F, 13.3

Elijah Everett-Hutchins, 6-11, Fr., C, 13.3

Cameron Copeland, 6-7, Jr., G/F, 9.0

D.J. Peavy, 6-2, R-Jr., G, 2.0

About Dayton: KenPom.com gives Dayton a 91 percent chance of winning this game and predicts a 71-56 score. ... Dayton dropped from No. 83 to No. 94 in the Pomeroy ratings after losing to Lowell, which ranked 274th and now ranks 252nd, and to No. 116 after losing to Lipscomb, which climbed from No. 230 to No. 188. ... Weaver moved into the starting lineup in the third game of the season, replacing Koby Brea, who started the first two games as well as the exhibition game against Cedarville.

About Austin Peay: Austin Peay was picked to finish sixth out of 10 teams in the Ohio Valley Conference. It finished 14-13 last season. That was its fourth winning season in a row. It last played in the NCAA tournament in 2016. ... Austin Peay opened the season with an 86-79 victory against University of Tennessee Southern, a NAIA program, and then lost 73-55 at Southern Illinois. ... Stone-Carrawell played the last two seasons at Charlotte. He averaged 10 minutes per game in 13 appearances last season. ... Silver is a transfer from Oregon State. He averaged 7.4 minutes per game in 23 appearances last season. He’s the first player from Clarksville, Tenn., where Austin Peay is located, to play for the Governors since the 2014-15 season. ... Austin Peay played its first NCAA tournament game at UD Arena in 1973, beating Jacksonville 77-75 in the first round.

Looking ahead: This is the last of four non-conference home games for Dayton before it travels to Orlando, Fla., for the ESPN Events Invitational next week. The Flyers play the Miami Hurricanes at noon Thursday.