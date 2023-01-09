Dayton vs. Fordham: What to know about Tuesday’s game

Coaches: Anthony Grant is 113-57 in his sixth season at Dayton. Keith Urgo is 13-3 in his first season at Fordham. Urgo was an associate coach at last season at Fordham on Kyle Neptune’s staff. He was hired when Neptune left to take the head coaching job at Villanova.

Last game: Dayton beat Saint Joseph’s 76-56 on Jan. 4 at UD Arena. Fordham beat Saint Joseph’s 66-54 at Rose Hill Gym on Saturday.

KenPom.com odds: Dayton has an 71 percent chance of winning. The website predicts a 67-60 score. Dayton ranks 55th. Fordham ranks 178th.

NET rankings: Dayton has climbed from No. 82 to No. 64 in the last week. Saint Louis is the second-ranked A-10 team at No. 95. Fordham is No 159.

Credit: David Jablonski

Probable Dayton starters

Name, Ht., Class, Pos., Points per game

DaRon Holmes II, 6-10, So., F, 19.0

Toumani Camara, 6-8, Jr., G, 11.4

Mustapha Amzil, 6-9, R-So., F, 10.6

R.J. Blakney, 6-6, R-So., G/F, 8.3

Mike Sharavjamts, 6-8, Fr., G/F, 6.6

Probable Fordham starters

Darius Quisenberry, 6-2, Gr., G, 17.8

Khalid Moore, 6-7, Gr., F, 14.2

Kyle Rose, 6-4, Jr., G, 9.1

Antrell Charlton, 6-5, Jr., G, 8.0

Abdou Tsimbila, 6-9, Jr., F, 6.4

About Dayton: Dayton has won six games in a row against UNC Asheville, Wyoming, Alcorn State, Duquesne, Davidson and Saint Joseph’s since a 77-49 loss at Virginia Tech on Dec. 7. ... Koby Brea averages 5.3 points per game off the bench and has averaged 6.0 points in three A-10 games. ... Holmes leads the nation with 45 dunks. He ranks third in the A-10 in scoring and rebound (8.4). ... Dayton seeks its sixth 4-0 start in the A-10. It was 4-0 in 1998, 2003, 2004, 2015 and 2020.

About Fordham: Quisenberry, a Wayne grad, has scored 1,901 points in three seasons at Youngstown State and two at Fordham. He’s shooting a career-best 39.2% (40 of 102) from 3-point range. ... Moore played the last four seasons at Georgia Tech, averaging a career-best 5.2 points last season and starting 30 of 32 games. ... Tsimbila leads the A-10 in blocks per game (2.3). He played his freshman season at Penn State before transferring to Fordham last season. ... Senior center Rostyslav Novitskyi is the top scorer off the bench (7.3).

Looking ahead: Dayton plays Virginia Commonwealth (11-5, 2-1) at 9 p.m. Friday at UD Arena.