Dayton vs. Richmond: What to know about Saturday’s game

Who: Dayton (13-8, 5-3) vs. Richmond (11-10, 4-4).
Where: UD Arena
When: 4 p.m. Saturday.
TV/Radio: CBS Sports Network/95.7 and 1290 WHIO.
Series: Dayton leads the series 21-10 and had won nine straight games, including a 55-53 victory on March 1 last season at Richmond, before losing 68-64 in the A-10 tournament semifinals on March 12. The Flyers led the A-10 tournament game by as many as 15 (42-27) in the second half and led 52-39 with 12:04 to play. Richmond outscored Dayton 29-12 the rest of the way.
Coaches: Anthony Grant is 115-60 in his sixth season at Dayton. Chris Mooney is 323-254 in 18 seasons at Richmond.
Last game: On Wednesday, Dayton lost 75-70 at Rhode Island, and Richmond lost 85-76 at Massachusetts.
KenPom.com odds: Dayton has an 76 percent chance of winning. The website predicts a 65-58 score. Dayton ranks 67th. Richmond is No. 125.
NET rankings: Dayton fell from No. 69 to No. 75 after losing to Rhode Island. Richmond is No. 137.
Probable Dayton starters
Name, Ht., Class, Pos., Points per game
DaRon Holmes II, 6-10, So., F, 18.4
Toumani Camara, 6-8, Jr., G, 12.5
Mustapha Amzil, 6-9, R-So., F, 10.0
Koby Brea, 6-6, R-So., G, 6.1
Mike Sharavjamts, 6-8, Fr., G/F, 6.5
Probable Richmond starters
Tyler Burton, 6-7, Sr., F, 19.3
Jason Nelson, 5-10, Fr., G, 19.6
Neal Quinn, 7-0, Sr., C, 8.6
Matt Grace, 6-9, Gr., F, 7.4
Andre Gustavson, 6-5, Gr., G, 4.8
About Dayton: R.J. Blakney, whose last-second alley-oop dunk beat Richmond last season, missed the Rhode Island game with a lower-body injury. Brea replaced him in the starting lineup. It was his first start since the final two games of last season. ... Holmes is tied for the national lead with 55 dunks with Purdue’s Zach Edey. ... Dayton is 12-1 when it has the lead with five minutes remaining and 0-5 when it trails. It is 1-1 when the game is tied. ... Dayton is 8-0 when it shoots better than 40% from 3-point range.
About Richmond: Richmond has lost three of its last four games, falling at St. Bonaventure, at home to Virginia Commonwealth and then at UMass. Its last victory came at home against Rhode Island, 64-57 on Jan. 17. ... Burton ranks second in the A-10 in scoring and fifth in rebounding (7.8). He has scored 1,413 points in his career. ... Quinn played the last three seasons at Lafayette in the Patriot League, averaging 14.7 points last season. ... Gustavson, like Amzil, is from Helsinki, Finland. ... Grace made a tie-breaking 3-pointer with 1:44 to play last season against Dayton in the A-10 tournament. ... Richmond ranks 48th in the country in 3-point attempts per game (25.0). It ranks 135th in 3-point percentage (34.6). The national average is 33.8.
Looking ahead: Dayton plays Loyola Chicago (7-13, 1-7) at 9 p.m. Tuesday at UD Arena.
About the Author