Dayton vs. Richmond: What to know about Saturday’s game

Coaches: Anthony Grant is 115-60 in his sixth season at Dayton. Chris Mooney is 323-254 in 18 seasons at Richmond.

Last game: On Wednesday, Dayton lost 75-70 at Rhode Island, and Richmond lost 85-76 at Massachusetts.

KenPom.com odds: Dayton has an 76 percent chance of winning. The website predicts a 65-58 score. Dayton ranks 67th. Richmond is No. 125.

NET rankings: Dayton fell from No. 69 to No. 75 after losing to Rhode Island. Richmond is No. 137.

Probable Dayton starters

Name, Ht., Class, Pos., Points per game

DaRon Holmes II, 6-10, So., F, 18.4

Toumani Camara, 6-8, Jr., G, 12.5

Mustapha Amzil, 6-9, R-So., F, 10.0

Koby Brea, 6-6, R-So., G, 6.1

Mike Sharavjamts, 6-8, Fr., G/F, 6.5

Probable Richmond starters

Tyler Burton, 6-7, Sr., F, 19.3

Jason Nelson, 5-10, Fr., G, 19.6

Neal Quinn, 7-0, Sr., C, 8.6

Matt Grace, 6-9, Gr., F, 7.4

Andre Gustavson, 6-5, Gr., G, 4.8

About Dayton: R.J. Blakney, whose last-second alley-oop dunk beat Richmond last season, missed the Rhode Island game with a lower-body injury. Brea replaced him in the starting lineup. It was his first start since the final two games of last season. ... Holmes is tied for the national lead with 55 dunks with Purdue’s Zach Edey. ... Dayton is 12-1 when it has the lead with five minutes remaining and 0-5 when it trails. It is 1-1 when the game is tied. ... Dayton is 8-0 when it shoots better than 40% from 3-point range.

About Richmond: Richmond has lost three of its last four games, falling at St. Bonaventure, at home to Virginia Commonwealth and then at UMass. Its last victory came at home against Rhode Island, 64-57 on Jan. 17. ... Burton ranks second in the A-10 in scoring and fifth in rebounding (7.8). He has scored 1,413 points in his career. ... Quinn played the last three seasons at Lafayette in the Patriot League, averaging 14.7 points last season. ... Gustavson, like Amzil, is from Helsinki, Finland. ... Grace made a tie-breaking 3-pointer with 1:44 to play last season against Dayton in the A-10 tournament. ... Richmond ranks 48th in the country in 3-point attempts per game (25.0). It ranks 135th in 3-point percentage (34.6). The national average is 33.8.

Looking ahead: Dayton plays Loyola Chicago (7-13, 1-7) at 9 p.m. Tuesday at UD Arena.