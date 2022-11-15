Dayton vs. UNLV: What to know about tonight’s game

Coaches: Anthony Grant is 104-52 in his sixth season at Dayton. Kevin Kruger, 39, is 20-14 in his second season at UNLV. He’s the son of Lon Kruger, who coached against Dayton in the second round of the NCAA tournament in 2015 when he was at Oklahoma. Kevin played at UNLV for his dad as a senior in the 2006-07 season after three seasons at Arizona State.

Last game: Dayton beat Southern Methodist 72-64 on Friday at UD Arena. UNLV beat Incarnate Word 88-63 on Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center after opening the season with a 66-56 victory against Southern.

KenPom.com odds: Dayton has an 73% chance of winning. The website predicts a final score of 70-64. Dayton ranks 23rd in the Pomeroy ratings. UNLV is No. 117.

Probable Dayton starters

Name, Ht., Class, Pos., Points per game

DaRon Holmes II, 6-10, So., F, 16.5

Kobe Elvis, 6-2, R-So., G, 10.0

Mike Sharavjamts, 6-8, Fr., G/F, 10.0

R.J. Blakney, 6-6, R-So., G, 9.5

Toumani Camara, 6-8, Jr., G, 7.0

Probable UNLV starters

Keshon Gilbert, 6-4, So., G., 18.0

Luis Rodriguez, 6-6, Sr., G, 9.5

EJ Harkless, 6-3, Sr., G, 9.5

Elijah Parquet, 6-4, R-Sr., G, 6.5

David Muoka, 6-10, Sr., C, 4.5

About Dayton: The top reserve, forward Mustapha Amzil, scored 14 points in a season-opening 73-46 victory against Lindenwood and 20 against SMU. He leads the team with 17.5 points per game while averaging 23.5 minutes per game. ... After grabbing 11 rebounds in the opener and 18 in the second game, Camara is tied with two other players for the national lead in rebounds per game (14.5). ... Dayton is 8-4 against the Mountain West Conference and plays another Mountain West team, Wyoming, on Dec. 17 at the United Center in Chicago. Dayton last played a team from the conference in November 2016 when it beat New Mexico 64-57 in the Wooden Legacy tournament.

About UNLV: The team’s second-leading scorer and top bench scorer is 5-11 guard Jackie Johnson III (11.5 points per game). He played last season as a freshman at Duquesne and scored 29 points in two losses to Dayton. ... UNLV has made 11 of 41 3-pointers (26.8%) in the first two games. Gilbert has made 5 of 7. He scored 13 points in the opener and a career-high 23 points Saturday. ... With no one taller than 6-6 averaging more than 20 minutes, UNLV ranks 310th in the country in average height, according to KenPom.com. Dayton ranks sixth. ... UNLV, the national champion in 1990, is one of two former NCAA champions on Dayton’s schedule, along with La Salle (1954). The Flyers will play the defending national champions, Kansas, or the 1983 champion North Carolina State on the second day of the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Looking ahead: Dayton plays Robert Morris (1-1) at 1 p.m. Saturday (Spectrum News 1 and ESPN+) at UD Arena and then leaves two days later for the Battle 4 Atlantis in Nassau, Bahamas.