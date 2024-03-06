Dayton will be without starting point guard at Saint Louis

Flyers play second-to-last game of regular season with short bench

Credit: David Jablonski

SAINT LOUIS — The No. 25 Dayton Flyers will play Saint Louis without starting point guard Javon Bennett on Tuesday night at Chaiftez Arena.

Bennett injured his thumb in the first half Friday in a 77-72 loss at Loyola Chicago and did not play in the second half.

Bennett was not in uniform while his teammates warmed up Tuesday and watched from the bench. The Flyers play Saint Louis at 9 p.m.

Bennett has appeared in all 28 games for Dayton (22-6, 12-4) and has started the last 27 games. He came off the bench in the season opener when Malachi Smith started at point guard. Smith suffered a season-ending injury in the opening minutes of that game.

Without Bennett and also Zimi Nwokeji, who did not make the trip to St. Louis with the team for an undisclosed reason, Dayton has eight scholarship players, a group that includes walk-on turned scholarship player Brady Uhl, who has played a total of 17 minutes this season.

Saint Louis also has injury issues. Sincere Parker, who leads the team with 15.9 points per game, will miss the game after injuring his shoulder in the previous game against Rhode island, Stu Durando, of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

About the Author

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

