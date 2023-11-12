Dayton tops Lindenwood to win home opener

Flyers led by as many as 26 points

Sports
By
48 minutes ago
X

The Dayton Flyers women’s basketball team won its first game of the 2022-23 season in their 11th opportunity. It earned its first win this season in the second game.

Explore» MEN'S SOCCER: Dayton wins A-10 tournament as No. 6 seed

Dayton beat Lindenwood 91-73 on Sunday at UD Arena to even its record at 1-1 four days after 102-58 loss at No. 2 Connecticut. Lindenwood (0-2) finished 2-24 last season.

Anyssa Jones led Dayton with 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting. Arianna Smith made 6 of 8 shots and scored 16 points.

Also in double figures were: Mariah Perez (14 points); Destiny Bohanon (11); and Shannon Wheeler (10).

Dayton opened the game with a 14-3 run. In the second quarter, Lindenwood cut Dayton’s lead to 23-20, but the Flyers answered with an 8-0 run. Dayton stretched its lead to as many as 26 points in the third quarter.

Dayton shot 55.6% (35 of 63) from the field and held Lindenwood to 37.5% (21 of 56).

Dayton returns to action at 7 p.m. Thursday, playing the Ohio Bobcats in Athens.

In Other News
1
Wright State’s Nagy: Defense imploded in lopsided loss, but offense...
2
McMahon scores 22 points, leads No. 7 Ohio State women past IUPUI...
3
Dayton claims first A-10 men’s soccer tournament championship since...
4
High School Football Regional Finals Schedule
5
Stroud, Texans carve up Bengals defense

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top