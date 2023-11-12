Dayton tops Lindenwood to win home opener

The Dayton Flyers women’s basketball team won its first game of the 2022-23 season in their 11th opportunity. It earned its first win this season in the second game.

Dayton beat Lindenwood 91-73 on Sunday at UD Arena to even its record at 1-1 four days after 102-58 loss at No. 2 Connecticut. Lindenwood (0-2) finished 2-24 last season.

Anyssa Jones led Dayton with 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting. Arianna Smith made 6 of 8 shots and scored 16 points.

Also in double figures were: Mariah Perez (14 points); Destiny Bohanon (11); and Shannon Wheeler (10).

Dayton opened the game with a 14-3 run. In the second quarter, Lindenwood cut Dayton’s lead to 23-20, but the Flyers answered with an 8-0 run. Dayton stretched its lead to as many as 26 points in the third quarter.

Dayton shot 55.6% (35 of 63) from the field and held Lindenwood to 37.5% (21 of 56).

Dayton returns to action at 7 p.m. Thursday, playing the Ohio Bobcats in Athens.