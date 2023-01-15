Dayton women fall in A-10 play at Saint Louis

The Billikens used a 12-0 down the stretch to pull away.

The Flyers (3-13, 2-3 A-10) were led by redshirt junior Destiny Bohanon with 17 points. Bohanon, a Wayne High School product, was 3-of-7 from 3-point range. Senior Sydney Freeman added 12 points and senior Mariah Perez had 11 points and pulled down six rebounds. UD’s Arianna Smith, a sophomore, had nine points and eight rebounds.