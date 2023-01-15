dayton-daily-news logo
Dayton women fall in A-10 play at Saint Louis

The Dayton women’s basketball team fell to 2-3 in Atlantic 10 play Sunday, dropping an 80-69 decision at Saint Louis.

The Billikens used a 12-0 down the stretch to pull away.

The Flyers (3-13, 2-3 A-10) were led by redshirt junior Destiny Bohanon with 17 points. Bohanon, a Wayne High School product, was 3-of-7 from 3-point range. Senior Sydney Freeman added 12 points and senior Mariah Perez had 11 points and pulled down six rebounds. UD’s Arianna Smith, a sophomore, had nine points and eight rebounds.

Julia Martinez led Saint Louis (5-14, 2-3) with a game-high 18 points. Martinez had eight steals. Kyla McMakin added 16 points and Brooke Flowers, a 6-foot-5 center, had 15 points, 13 rebounds and six blocked shots. The Billikens totaled 13 blocks in the game.

Taisiya Kozlova’s 3-pointer with 5:02 to play put Dayton up 63-61, but Saint Louis reeled off 12 straight points over the next four minutes to take a 10-point lead.

Dayton continues A-10 play Thursday at St. Bonaventure.

