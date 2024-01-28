Dayton’s 13-game winning streak ends with loss at Richmond

Here’s a quick recap of the game:

What it means: Dayton (16-3, 6-1) saw its 13-game winning streak end. It was the longest active winning streak in the country and tied for Dayton’s second longest in the last 50 years.

Dayton suffered its first A-10 loss as Richmond (15-5, 7-0) moved into first place by itself with its 10 straight victory. This is the only regular-season meeting between the teams.

Dayton lost at the Robins Center for the first time since 2014. That was also the last time Richmond beat Dayton in the regular season. The Flyers had won 10 straight regular-season games in the series.

Stars of the game: Richmond’s Jordan King scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half.

Javon Bennett led Dayton with 18 points on 6-of-12 shooting.

Key stat: Richmond shot 38% (21 of 55) from the field. Dayton shot 34% (20 of 59).

Turning point: Dayton tied the game at 37-37 on a basket by Koby Brea midway through the second half. Richmond answered with a 5-0 run and led the rest of the way. Dayton fell behind by as many as nine in the second half.

Big shot: After a quick 6-0 run by Dayton cut Richmond’s lead to 56-53 with 2:20 to play, King made a jump shot over DaRon Holmes II to push the lead back to five points.

Foul trouble: Holmes was limited to 25 minutes after picking up his third foul early in the second half and then his fourth quickly after returning to the game. He had nine points on 2-of-12 shooting.

Looking ahead: Dayton plays George Washington (14-6, 3-4) at 7 p.m. Tuesday at UD Arena. GW lost 80-70 at home to La Salle on Saturday.

Dayton lost 76-69 at George Washington last season. GW ended a five-game losing streak in the series. Dayton won 80-54 in 2022, the last time GW visited UD Arena. Dayton has won 10 straight games in the series at UD Arena. George Washington hasn’t won in Dayton since 2005.

First court storm I’ve seen in 11 seasons covering the Flyers. Richmond beats Dayton 69-64. pic.twitter.com/3OQ8DdEpLt — David Jablonski (@DavidPJablonski) January 28, 2024

FIRST-HALF RECAP

Richmond outscored Dayton 7-0 in the last three minutes of the first half to build a 20-15 halftime lead on Saturday at the Robins Center.

It was Dayton’s lowest-scoring half since Feb. 23, 2016, when they trailed Saint Louis 19-14 at halftime and won 52-49 in overtime in St. Louis.

Here’s a quick recap of the half:

Key player: Richmond center Neal Quinn led all scorers with eight points on 4-of-9 shooting.

Key stat: The teams combined to make 4 of 26 3-pointers. Dayton made 3 of 16. Richmond made 1 of 10.

Big run: Dayton opened the game with a 9-0 run in the first six minutes. Richmond missed its first 11 shot attempts during that stretch.

Star slumps: Dayton’s top player, DaRon Holmes II, had three points on 1-of-9 shooting. Richmond’s top player, King, had two points on 1-of-7 shooting.

Rotation news: Petras Padegimas made his first appearance since Dec. 30 against Longwood. He missed the last six games because of an illness.