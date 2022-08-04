Dayton’s Nwokeji puts emphasis on defense as he tries to work his way back into rotation

Obi Toppin has spent the last two seasons in the NBA with the New York Knicks. Jalen Crutcher started his pro career last season in the NBA G League. The only player from that team who saw action that season and remains in college basketball is Dwayne Cohill, who redshirted the following season because of a knee injury and then transferred to Youngstown State, where he’s now a fifth-year senior.

With walk-on Drew Swerlein graduating in the spring and forward Moulaye Sissoko transferring to North Texas, Nwokeji is the last player remaining from the 2019-20 roster. He also has one of the most interesting storylines on the team because he was a key player in the 2020-21 season but then barely played last season.

If fans had to guess the players most likely to transfer after the 2021-22 season, Nwokeji would have ranked high on the list. He knew people were looking at him and scratching their heads, wondering why he stayed after seeing his minutes fall from 19.9 per game to 4.6.

“I came into this year with the idea that I was going to try my best,” Nwokeji said, “and if it didn’t go in my favor, then I was going to try to make it so that as much as I can it’s not because of me and just give this year a shot. No matter what happens, whether I get on the court and contribute or not, I know I’m just going to keep bettering myself as a player and as a person.”

Nwokeji averaged 5.9 points and 2.4 rebounds in his first season. He scored 29 points in a double-overtime loss at Rhode Island. Last season, he scored a total of 15 points, averaging 0.9 points in 16 games.

Nwokeji started last season with a heel injury and a concussion. That set him back in the preseason and early in the season, but he said he was healthy by the time the team played in the ESPN Events Invitational in late November. At that point, he had lost ground to other players, and it was hard to make up that ground during the season with Dayton starting to find itself after a 1-3 start.

Nwokeji said the biggest reason he didn’t get back into the rotation was his defense. He said there were other reasons, but that was the biggest. He said he’s now taking the approach of playing defense like his life is on the line.

“I’ve really got to lock in,” he said.

Throughout the season, Nwokeji remained a positive presence on the bench, often sitting next to freshman Kaleb Washington, the other player buried deep on the depth chart, and Richard Amaefule, who redshirted in his first season at Dayton after transferring from East Tennessee State.

“It was tough, but I love everybody on his team,” he said. “They’re all my guys. They’re all my brothers. I know if it was the other way around, I’d want them cheering for me.”

Asked about Nwokeji’s place on the team in February, Dayton coach Anthony Grant said, “He’s got some guys ahead of him that are pretty good players. It’s a combination (of things). One thing I’m really pleased with is he’s a great human being. He comes every day with a great attitude, great work ethic. Whatever you ask of him, he’s willing to do. Like anyone else, you want to play. The ability to sacrifice for your team, to understand the opportunities you have with this team and what this team is capable of, he’s done a terrific job of that. You never know when the opportunity is going to present itself.”

Nwokeji did get some chances late in the season. When Toumani Camara missed the La Salle game with an injury, Nwokeji played seven minutes. When Smith suffered an ankle injury just before halftime against Richmond in the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament, Nwokeji played three minutes in the second half. He played two minutes in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament against Toledo but not at all in the second round against Vanderbilt.

When he wasn’t playing, Nwokeji played whatever role the coaches needed him to play in practice with the scout team. He said if they needed him to be Taylor Funk, one of Saint Joseph’s top players, he would be Funk in practice.

Nwokeji has remained on campus since the season ended, not traveling home like most of his teammates, and he’ll remain at UD in August as well. Dayton closed its summer practice season Wednesday. He worked throughout the summer to prove he deserves playing time in the season ahead. He’s gotten stronger and better at anticipating where he needs to be on defense. He said he’s taking more pride in that side of the game.

“My emphasis has been on defense,” he said. “I’m just trying to be the best defensively I can be with whatever group they put me out there.”

Dayton finished 24-11 last season and returns five starters and seven of its top eight scorers, plus Nwokeji, Washington and Amaefule. The only newcomers among the 12 scholarship players are Georgia transfer Tyrone Baker and freshman Mike Sharavjamts.

Based on the early predictions from the national writers, Dayton should rank in the top 25 in the preseason poll.

“We’re super excited,” Nwokeji said. “We put a lot of work in this summer. We’re grinding our bodies and trying to get ready to put on a show for you all.”