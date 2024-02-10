Dayton’s three-game winning streak ends with loss to VCU

VCU’s last basket came at the 5:58 mark. It led 49-42 at that point.

Here’s a quick recap of the game:

What it means: Dayton (19-4, 9-2) saw its three-game winning streak end, and it fell out of first place in the Atlantic 10 Conference. It trails Richmond (16-6, 8-1). Loyola Chicago (16-7, 8-2) is a half game behind Dayton.

The Flyers finished 0-2 in Richmond this season. They also lost across town to the Richmond Spiders, 69-64 on Jan. 27.

VCU (16-8, 8-3) ended a two-game losing streak against Dayton at the Siegel Center. It has won 11 of the last 15 games in the series. This was VCU’s third victory by two points or one point against Dayton in the last three seasons.

Star of the game: Santos led all scorers with 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting.

Key stat: Dayton made 9 of 18 free throws. Holmes made 5 of 13.

Big plays: Dayton committed two turnovers in the last two minutes. Santos stepped out of bounds. Then Holmes was called for an offensive foul.

Looking ahead: Dayton plays Duquesne (13-9, 3-6) at 7 p.m. Tuesday at UD Arena. Dayton won 72-62 at Duquesne on Jan. 12. The Flyers have won 10 of the last 11 games in the series and are 10-2 against Duquesne in coach Anthony Grant’s tenure.

Duquesne started 0-5 in A-10 play but has won three of its last four A-10 games. It plays at St. Bonaventure (5-5, 14-8) at 2 p.m. Saturday.

VCU did not score in the last five minutes but beats Dayton 49-47 as DaRon Holmes II misses this shot in final seconds. Neither team scored in last three minutes. pic.twitter.com/r86Hnfsvrg — David Jablonski (@DavidPJablonski) February 10, 2024

HALFTIME RECAP

Dayton trailed for the last five minutes of the first half and faced a 25-22 halftime deficit. Dayton has trailed at halftime in its last three games. It trailed St. Bonaventure 30-28 and won 76-71. It trailed St. Joseph’s 38-34 and won 94-79.

Here’s a quick recap of the first half:

Dayton’s key player: Santos scored 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting.

VCU’s key player: Jason Nelson made 3 of 3 3-pointers and scored nine points.

Key stat: The teams combined to make 5 of 19 3-pointers. Dayton made 2 of 9. VCU made 3 of 10.

Big basket: Enoch Cheeks saved a ball from going out of bounds and then made a short jump shot near the rim for the last basket of the half on Dayton’s final possession.