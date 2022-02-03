Detroit Mercy at Wright State: What you need to know about tonight’s game

Mike Davis is 39-63 in his fourth season at Detroit Mercy and 391-294 in 22 years overall, including six-year stints at Indiana, UAB and Texas Southern. He replaced the fired Bobby Knight at IU and led the team to a national runner-up finish in 2002.

Probable Wright State starters

Name Ht. Class Pos. Avg.

A.J. Braun 6-7 Jr. F 7.0

Grant Basile 6-9 Jr. F 17.1

Tanner Holden 6-6 Jr. G 20.9

Tim Finke 6-6 Jr. G 9.1

Trey Calvin 6-0 Jr. G 14.0

Probable Detroit starters

Willy Isiani 6-8 Sr. F 5.6

D.J. Harvey 6-6 Sr. F 6.0

Madut Akec 6-7 Jr. F 14.1

Antoine Davis 6-1 Sr. G 24.0

Kevin McAdoo Jr. 6-2 Sr. G 7.2

About Wright State: The battle for the Horizon League title is shaping up into a four-team race between Oakland (9-1), Cleveland State (10-2), Wright State (9-4) and Northern Kentucky (7-4). All have nine games left, and Oakland has the toughest remaining schedule with five games against the other three. Wright State has three, NKU three and CSU one. … The Raiders are 9-1 against the Titans under Nagy. … Holden’s 38 points at UIC are the second-best single-game total in the league this season, one short of Antoine Davis’ 39. But while Davis is averaging nearly 20 shots per game and shooting 41.4%, Holden is second in the league with a 20.9 average and third in field-goal percentage at 51.6. He also is first nationally in free throws made (133) and tied for first with Pitt’s John Hugley in attempts (164) for a nifty 81.1%. … The Raiders snapped a two-game losing streak with a 75-63 home win over Purdue Fort Wayne on Sunday. They attempted only three free throws, making all three, while PFW was just 4 of 6. There were no foul shots taken until the final 4:54 of the game. … The Raiders bounced back from their 26-turnover night against CSU to commit only 13 against PFW. … The Raiders’ game at Milwaukee at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, will be broadcast on ESPNU.

About Detroit: The Titans are coming off three straight wins, beating Milwaukee on the road (71-58), UIC at home (80-67) and visiting Michigan-Dearborn (96-51) on Monday. Antoine Davis didn’t play against the NAIA school for undisclosed reasons. In 17 games this season, he’s 63 of 70 on foul shots for a league-leading 90%. … The Titans are 5-0 at home and have won 12 straight games over two seasons in Calihan Hall, their longest streak in six years. … They were picked fifth in the HL preseason poll, and Davis was the preseason player of the year. … They went 12-10 overall and 10-6 in the conference last season. They didn’t play the Raiders but split two games with co-champion Cleveland State. They lost in the HL tourney quarterfinals at Northern Kentucky, 70-69, on a buzzer-beating tip-in. … They’ve made at least nine 3′s in a game 11 times this season. They’re first in the league and 20th nationally with 9.8 treys per game, and they also lead the league and are 48th in the country in percentage at 36.8. Davis averages a conference-high 4.2 treys per game, while NKU’s Trevon Faulkner is a distant second at 2.3.

Next game: The Raiders host first-place Oakland at 7 p.m. Saturday in the first of two meetings in a 13-day span.