Dragons blanked by Whitecaps

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Sports
By Jeff Gilbert, Contributing Writer
4 minutes ago

Three West Michigan pitchers combined on a two-hit shutout as the Whitecaps defeated the Dayton Dragons 2-0 on Thursday night in a game shortened to eight innings because of rain.

West Michigan (8-4) scored single runs in the third and fifth innings while limiting the Dragons (4-8) to just two singles.

Dragons starting pitcher Javi Rivera (0-2) went five innings, allowing five hits and two runs with no walks and five strikeouts.

The teams meet again at 6:35 p.m. Friday in Grand Rapids, Mich., in the fourth game of the six-game series.

