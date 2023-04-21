Dragons blanked by Whitecaps

Three West Michigan pitchers combined on a two-hit shutout as the Whitecaps defeated the Dayton Dragons 2-0 on Thursday night in a game shortened to eight innings because of rain.
West Michigan (8-4) scored single runs in the third and fifth innings while limiting the Dragons (4-8) to just two singles.
Dragons starting pitcher Javi Rivera (0-2) went five innings, allowing five hits and two runs with no walks and five strikeouts.
The teams meet again at 6:35 p.m. Friday in Grand Rapids, Mich., in the fourth game of the six-game series.
