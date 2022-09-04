Dragons cap home schedule with DH sweep

The Dayton Dragons wrapped up their 2022 home schedule Sunday by sweeping a doubleheader against the Cedar Rapids Kernels at Day Air Ballpark.
The Dragons won the opener 8-7 and blanked the Kernels 7-0 in the second game.
In the opener, Tyler Callihan blasted a three-run home run to highlight a four-run fourth inning that gave Dayton a 6-3 lead. The Dragons added two more in the fifth and held off Cedar Rapids, who scored four in the seventh. Both games of the doubleheader were seven innings.
Mat Nelson went 3-for-4 and Jay Allen went 2-for-3 with two RBI and scored two runs. Michel Triana had a solo home run.
Right-hander Miguel Medrano (2-4) picked up the win in relief. Donovan Benoit retired the only batter he faced in the seventh for his 12th save.
In the nightcap, Dayton’s Noelvi Marte went 3-for-4 with two RBI and Austin Hendrick had a two-run double. Dayton scored five runs in the second. The Dragons added two more in the sixth on a two-run home run by Triana.
Dayton’s Chase Petty, acquired by the Reds by the Twins for Sonny Gray, picked up his first professional win. The 19-year-old right hander allowed two hits in five innings of work. He struck out two and did not walk a batter.
The Dragons are off Monday and open their final series of the season on Tuesday at Lansing.
TUESDAY’S GAME
Dayton at Lansing, 7:05 p.m., 980