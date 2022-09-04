dayton-daily-news logo
Dragons cap home schedule with DH sweep

Pregame fun at the Dayton Dragons game at Day Air Ballpark Wednesday night April 20, 2022. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF

Sports
52 minutes ago

The Dayton Dragons wrapped up their 2022 home schedule Sunday by sweeping a doubleheader against the Cedar Rapids Kernels at Day Air Ballpark.

The Dragons won the opener 8-7 and blanked the Kernels 7-0 in the second game.

In the opener, Tyler Callihan blasted a three-run home run to highlight a four-run fourth inning that gave Dayton a 6-3 lead. The Dragons added two more in the fifth and held off Cedar Rapids, who scored four in the seventh. Both games of the doubleheader were seven innings.

Mat Nelson went 3-for-4 and Jay Allen went 2-for-3 with two RBI and scored two runs. Michel Triana had a solo home run.

Right-hander Miguel Medrano (2-4) picked up the win in relief. Donovan Benoit retired the only batter he faced in the seventh for his 12th save.

In the nightcap, Dayton’s Noelvi Marte went 3-for-4 with two RBI and Austin Hendrick had a two-run double. Dayton scored five runs in the second. The Dragons added two more in the sixth on a two-run home run by Triana.

Dayton’s Chase Petty, acquired by the Reds by the Twins for Sonny Gray, picked up his first professional win. The 19-year-old right hander allowed two hits in five innings of work. He struck out two and did not walk a batter.

The Dragons are off Monday and open their final series of the season on Tuesday at Lansing.

TUESDAY’S GAME

Dayton at Lansing, 7:05 p.m., 980

