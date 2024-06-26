Dragons crack three HRs in win over Fort Wayne

The Dragons scored in the top of the first inning to take an early lead. Sal Stewart singled, stole second, and scored on a single to left field by Cam Collier to make it 1-0. In the second, the Dragons scored again. Ethan O’Donnell double to the left field fence, went to third on a hard single to right field by Hector Rodriguez, and scored on Carlos Jorge’s sacrifice fly to make it 2-0.

The Dragons took a commanding 6-0 lead with four runs in the fourth. Logan Tanner led off the inning with a home run, his fifth of the season. One batter later, Victor Acosta connected on a solo homer, his fourth homer of the year. Rodriguez followed with a triple and after a walk to Carlos Jorge, the Dragons completed a double steal with Rodriguez scoring to make it 5-0, and Stewart followed with a double to drive in Jorge and make it 6-0.

Stewart blasted a two-run home run in the sixth as the Dragons extended their lead to 8-0. The homer was the eighth of the season for Stewart.

Vargas had spent six years in the Philadelphia Phillies organization before receiving his release midway through the 2023 season. He made seven strong starts in independent ball this season before signing with the Reds.

Fort Wayne scored four runs against the Dayton bullpen but the Dragons were able to hold on to end their three-game losing streak.

THURSDAY’S GAME

Dayton at Fort Wayne, 6:35 p.m., 980