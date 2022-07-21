Dragons’ De La Cruz promoted to Chattanooga

De La Cruz was particularly stellar in his final 39 games (since May 25) with Dayton, batting .333 with 14 home runs and 29 RBIs. His slugging percentage since May 25 (.706) is second in the minors. For the year, De La Cruz leads the Midwest League in slugging percentage (.609) and is tied for the league lead in home runs while ranking in the top four in OPS (.968), RBIs (52), batting average (.302), hits (85), runs (53), extra base hits (40) and stolen bases.

De La Cruz put on a show in his final series in Dayton and won league player of the week honors. He batted .421 with five homers and three stolen bases. Within four games and three days, De La Cruz twice homered from both sides of the plate in the same game. The last time a Dragons player did that in a game was 2010.

The Reds signed De La Cruz to a modest $65,000 signing bonus out of the Dominican Republic as a 16-year-old. He batted .285 but hit only one homer and stole three bases in 43 games in the Dominican Summer League in 2019.

He began 2021 in the Arizona Complex League and batted .400 with three homers in 11 games to earn a quick promotion to Daytona. With the Tortugas, he batted .269 with five homers and eight stolen bases in 50 games to get noticed.