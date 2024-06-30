Dragons drop series finale vs. TinCaps

By Staff Report
17 minutes ago
Four Fort Wayne pitchers combined to allow just three hits as the TinCaps topped the Dayton Dragons 5-1 on Sunday afternoon.

The Dragons won five-of-six in the series at Fort Wayne and opened a three-game home series vs. Lake County on Monday night.

Fort Wayne took command of the game early, scoring one run in the first inning and three more in the second to build a 4-0 lead. Fort Wayne starting pitcher Braden Nett retired all 12 batters he faced.

The Dragons could not get their offense going until the seventh inning when they trailed 5-0. They scored their only run when Sal Stewart walked and eventually scored from third on a two-out single by Ethan O’Donnell.

Dragons starting pitcher Gabriel Aguilera (1-2) was charged with the loss. He worked four innings, allowing four runs on three hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

