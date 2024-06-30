Dragons drop series finale vs. TinCaps

Fort Wayne took command of the game early, scoring one run in the first inning and three more in the second to build a 4-0 lead. Fort Wayne starting pitcher Braden Nett retired all 12 batters he faced.

The Dragons could not get their offense going until the seventh inning when they trailed 5-0. They scored their only run when Sal Stewart walked and eventually scored from third on a two-out single by Ethan O’Donnell.

Dragons starting pitcher Gabriel Aguilera (1-2) was charged with the loss. He worked four innings, allowing four runs on three hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

TUESDAY’S GAME

Captains at Dragons, 7:05 p.m., 980