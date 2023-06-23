Dragons end first half on losing note

Lake County’s Will Bartlett hit a home run and drove in four runs to lead the Captains to an 8-3 victory over the Dayton Dragons on Thursday night, the final game of the first half of the season.

The Dragons finished the first-half season with a record of 33-33, in second place in the East Division. The second half in the Midwest League’s split-season format will begin on Friday night. The win-loss record for all teams will revert to 0-0 to start the second half.

Dayton’s Jack Rogers had a big night in a losing effort. He went 4 for 5 with two doubles and extended his hitting streak to 12 straight games, the longest of the year by a Dayton player.

Lake County took the lead in the third inning on Bartlett’s two-run home run, and the Captains added two more runs in the fifth and three in the top of the seventh to jump ahead 7-0.

The Dragons scored in the bottom of the seventh, getting a run-scoring double from Rogers and an RBI single by Edwin Arroyo to make it 7-2. After Lake County scored one run in the top of the eighth, the Dragons closed out the scoring with one run in the bottom of the eighth on a single by Rogers to drive in Justice Thompson from second base.

Dragons starting pitcher Thomas Farr (1-4) was charged with the loss. He worked five innings, allowing four runs on five hits with two walks and seven strikeouts.

Tyler Callihan had two hits for Dayton.