Dragons end first half on losing note

Lake County’s Will Bartlett hit a home run and drove in four runs to lead the Captains to an 8-3 victory over the Dayton Dragons on Thursday night, the final game of the first half of the season.
The Dragons finished the first-half season with a record of 33-33, in second place in the East Division. The second half in the Midwest League’s split-season format will begin on Friday night. The win-loss record for all teams will revert to 0-0 to start the second half.
Dayton’s Jack Rogers had a big night in a losing effort. He went 4 for 5 with two doubles and extended his hitting streak to 12 straight games, the longest of the year by a Dayton player.
Lake County took the lead in the third inning on Bartlett’s two-run home run, and the Captains added two more runs in the fifth and three in the top of the seventh to jump ahead 7-0.
The Dragons scored in the bottom of the seventh, getting a run-scoring double from Rogers and an RBI single by Edwin Arroyo to make it 7-2. After Lake County scored one run in the top of the eighth, the Dragons closed out the scoring with one run in the bottom of the eighth on a single by Rogers to drive in Justice Thompson from second base.
Dragons starting pitcher Thomas Farr (1-4) was charged with the loss. He worked five innings, allowing four runs on five hits with two walks and seven strikeouts.
Tyler Callihan had two hits for Dayton.
About the Author