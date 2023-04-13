Dragons extend sellout streak

The Dayton Dragons extended their sellout streak to 1,443 games Wednesday night at Day Air Ballpark.
The Dragons let it be known starting last week that 500 tickets were still available for Tuesday’s home opener. On Monday that number was down to 200, and they extended the streak with 8,135 tickets sold.
On Wednesday, the Dragons announced an attendance of 8,096. The Dragons continue their homestand against Great Lakes through Sunday afternoon.
