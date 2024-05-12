Dragons fall at Lake County

Lake County starting pitcher Austin Peterson tossed seven strong innings, retiring 19 straight batters over the middle part of his outing, as the Captains defeated the Dayton Dragons 9-3 on Saturday night.
The Dragons jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Jacob Hurtubise, with Dayton on a minor league injury rehab assignment, opened the game with a hard double to the right field corner. Jay Allen II then hit a hard grounder just fair down the third base line. Hurtubise scored and Allen raced to third for a triple. Allen scored from third on a two-out wild pitch.
But Lake County responded with a three-run home run from Justin Boyd in the second to take a 3-2 lead. The Captains added one run in the fourth and three more in the sixth to build their lead to 7-2 as Peterson rolled through the innings. Peterson retired the last three batters in the first and did not allow another base runner until one out in the seventh.
The Dragons scored their final run in the seventh when Sal Stewart lined a double to left field and scored on Cade Hunter’s line drive double to right to make it 7-3. Lake County scored two more in the bottom of the seventh to close out the scoring.
Dragons starting pitcher Javi Rivera (0-2) was charged with the loss. He worked the first four innings, allowing four runs on seven hits with two walks and four strikeouts.
The Dragons had five hits including four extra base hits. Hurtubise was 2 for 4 with a double and single. Hunter and Stewart each had a double and Allen added a triple. The Dragons did not draw a walk in the game.
About the Author