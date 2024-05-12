Dragons fall at Lake County

But Lake County responded with a three-run home run from Justin Boyd in the second to take a 3-2 lead. The Captains added one run in the fourth and three more in the sixth to build their lead to 7-2 as Peterson rolled through the innings. Peterson retired the last three batters in the first and did not allow another base runner until one out in the seventh.

The Dragons scored their final run in the seventh when Sal Stewart lined a double to left field and scored on Cade Hunter’s line drive double to right to make it 7-3. Lake County scored two more in the bottom of the seventh to close out the scoring.

Dragons starting pitcher Javi Rivera (0-2) was charged with the loss. He worked the first four innings, allowing four runs on seven hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

The Dragons had five hits including four extra base hits. Hurtubise was 2 for 4 with a double and single. Hunter and Stewart each had a double and Allen added a triple. The Dragons did not draw a walk in the game.