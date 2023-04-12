Dragons fall in home opener, extend sellout streak

The Dayton Dragons struck out 18 times and weren’t able to take enough advantage of being walked 12 times in a 9-7 loss to Great Lakes in Tuesday night’s Midwest League home opener at Day Air Ballpark.
The Dragons did keep their sellout streak alive at 1,442 with a crowd of 8,135.
Dayton (1-3) tied the score 2-2 in the third inning on Michael Trautwein’s two-run double. But the Loons (1-3) scored five times in the fifth sparked by Damon Keith’s three-run homer.
The Dragons scored three runs on bases-loaded walks and had a chance to tie the score in the eighth. The Dragons were three up and three down on strikeouts in the ninth for the third time in the game.
