Dragons fall to TinCaps to wrap up 12-game road trip

The Fort Wayne TinCaps hit two home runs in the first inning and defeated the Dayton Dragons 6-1 on Sunday afternoon. The game was the wrap-up to a six-game series and a 12-game road trip for the Dragons. Dayton went 2-4 in the series and 5-7 on the road trip.

Dayton is 3 1/2 games behind first-place West Michigan with 18 games to play in the second half.

Fort Wayne lead-off hitter Jakob Marsee opened the bottom of the first inning with a home run, and Nerwilian Cedeno followed with another homer to give the TinCaps a quick 2-0 lead. They held that lead until the sixth, when they pulled away with four runs to jump ahead 6-0.

The Dragons struggled to get their offense going, finishing with just four hits. They scored their only run in the seventh when Tyler Callihan walked, went to second on a single by Carlos Jorge, and scored on Edwin Arroyo’s sacrifice fly. Jorge had two hits.

Starting pitcher Carson Rudd (4-6) was charged with the loss. He worked three innings, allowing two hits and two runs with four walks and five strikeouts.

Dayton is off Monday and returns home to Day Air Ballpark on Tuesday to open a six-game series vs. Lansing.

TUESDAY’S GAME

Lansing at Dayton, 7:05 p.m., 980