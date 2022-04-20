Dragons pitchers combine on one-hitter in 3-2 win

Nick Hanson entered the game to pitch for Dayton to start the ninth inning and issued a lead-off walk followed by a hit batsman. After a fly out to deep center field, West Michigan’s Colt Keith reached on an error by Dayton second baseman Jose Torres as a run scored to make it 3-1. Hanson then gave up his second walk of the inning to load the bases with one out. Austin Murr was retired for the second out of the inning on a sacrifice fly that brought in the Whitecaps second run, and Hanson got a ground out to first base to end the game and earn his first save.

De La Cruz had three hits, including a single, double, and triple.

WEDNESDAY’S GAME

West Michigan at Dayton, 7:05 p.m., 980