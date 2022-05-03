Dragons return home on a tear

The Dragons’ next opponent is Lake County (10-11). The Captains are nexttolast in the 12-team league in runs scored, but they bring a league-best 2.95 ERA to town. The Dragons lowered their ERA to 3.98 this week by shutting out Fort Wayne four times.

The four starting pitchers who handcuffed the TinCaps:

· Joe Boyle started the series Tuesday with five scoreless innings and allowed only one hit in a 4-0 victory.

· Bryce Bonnin saw his first action Wednesday and pitched four scoreless innings in a 2-0 victory. Spencer Stockton and Jake Gilbert each pitched two perfect innings of relief.

· Connor Phillips went six innings and struck out 10 in Friday’s 1-0 victory.

· Andrew Abbott capped the series Sunday with 10 strikeouts and six innings of an 8-0 victory.

Boyle (1-0) returns to the mound Tuesday. He has yet to allow a run this season in 13 innings. The other starters this week are Bonnin, James Proctor, Phillips, James Marinan and Abbott. In 10 of 21 games, Dragons starters have not allowed a run.

The Dragons are winning with more than pitching. They lead the league in home runs with 24 and are third in slugging percentage despite being 10th in the league with a .213 batting average.

Alex McGarry continues to be the Dragons’ top run producer with six homers and 14 RBIs while batting .288 with a 1.064 OPS. Since joining the team during the last homestand, outfielder Justice Thompson is batting .310 with three doubles and three stolen bases.

TUESDAY’S GAME

Lake County at Dayton, 7:05 p.m., 980