Dragons snap 5-game losing streak vs. Great Lakes

The Dayton Dragons searched for big hits all week against Great Lakes and found none. On the weekend, they finally got some big ones to spark some elusive big innings.

After Edwin Arroyo’s two-run seventh-inning homer broke a five-game losing streak Saturday night, it was Mat Nelson’s turn Sunday in an 8-3 victory to send the Dragons into the All-Star break with consecutive victories.

Nelson drove in five runs with a three-run homer in the first inning and two-run single in the sixth. The Dragons’ five-run first and three-run sixth marked the biggest innings of the week against the first-half East Division champion Loons.

“The Loons are a really good team,” Nelson said. “Obviously you saw what they did in the first half. It’s been a dogfight the entire week. They have a really good pitching staff. A lot of those guys will probably be in the big leagues some day. You’ve got to hand it to them.”

The Dragons hit the All-Star break 8-7 in the second half and 41-40 overall in the Midwest League. Great Lakes is 9-6 and 54-26. Fort Wayne is in first place at 11-4. The Loons are playoffs bound. The second-half champion or a second-place team behind Great Lakes will earn the division’s other playoffs berth.

Taylor Young started Sunday’s game with a home run off Dragons starter Jose Acuna. But Acuna (6-0) allowed only another solo homer in five innings while the offense took over.

Ashton Creal was hit by a pitch and Austin Hendrick and Arroyo walked to load the bases. After Tyler Callihan and Ruben Ibarra singled a run apiece, Nelson hit his team-leading 12th homer for a 5-2 lead.

Callihan and Ibarra got the offense rolling again in the sixth with singles to start the inning. Austin Callahan followed with an RBI single and Nelson knocked in the Dragons’ final two runs with a line-drive single to center.

FRIDAY’S GAME

Dayton at Lake County, 7:05 p.m., 980