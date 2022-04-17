Dragons sweep doubleheader, take series vs. Lake County

Lake County loaded the bsaes with one out in the bottom of the seventh. But Dragons reliever Jake Gozzo struck out Gabriel Rodriguez and got Mike Amditis to ground out hard to second base to end the game.

In the second game, Dragons starting pitcher Andrew Abbott (1-0) struck out 10 batters over five scoreless innings. Abbott allowed three hits and two walks to earn the win. Dayton took the lead in the top of the sixth, getting a bases loaded walk to Alex McGarry to snap a scoreless tie. They added another run on a wild pitch in the same inning to make it 2-0.

Lake County pulled to within one run in the bottom of the sixth and had the bases loaded with one out before Dragons reliever Jake Gilbert retired the next two batters to strand three runners. In the seventh, Dragons reliever Donovan Benoit issued a one-out walk, got the second out, then walked Lake County slugger Joe Naranjo to put runners at first and second. Benoit then got the next hitter on a routine ground out to second base to end the game.