Dragons top Beloit, move back into tie for first

Justice Thompson came to the plate twice Sunday with two outs. But he didn’t worry about making an out.

“Just put the ball in play, make the defense work,” he said.

Thompson did that twice. He hit a two-run single in the fourth and a two-run double in the eighth to pace the Dragons to a 7-2 victory over Beloit, ending a three-game losing streak.

“It felt good just being able to contribute to the win,” Thompson said. “I put together a couple of good ABs and it turned out successful.”

Before Thompson’s big hits, Austin Hendrick launched a two-run homer over the left-field lawn for his ninth home run and a 2-0 lead in the third inning. Thompson’s hits pushed to lead to 4-1 and 7-1.

“As a team we’ve been doing a pretty solid job of putting pressure on a defense,” Thompson said. “And I feel like that’s been a big factor to our success over the past month.”

Dragons manager Bryan LaHair has talked this season about the importance of learning to be good situational hitters.

“Good to see guys bearing down in those spots,” he said. “They came through big, and it’s usually a good recipe for a win.”

The Dragons (20-16 second half) pulled back into a first-place tie with Fort Wayne, which lost at home to Great Lakes. West Michigan (19-16) is a half-game back after being rained out Sunday. The Dragons, who are 28-20 on the road this season, including 9-6 this half, leave for a 12-game, two-week road trip to Wisconsin and Fort Wayne.

“As a team right now our energy is through the roof,” Thompson said. “Everybody’s playing together as one and that’s what we need to continue to keep winning ball games. I feel like we’ll be good on this two-week road trip.”

Jack Rogers supplied the Dragons’ other run with a 449-foot blast to lead off the sixth. His ninth homer left the stadium in right field and bounced into and out of the small set of bleacher-type seats on the Centerfield Flats apartment building.

“That’s awesome,” Rogers said. “I knew it bounced, but I didn’t know where it ended up. I got all of that one.”

Rogers said he hit one a little farther last year. He also said he and his teammates have not discussed how cool it would be to hit one where he did. They might now.

The Dragons opened the series with two wins, then lost two straight with subpar pitching. They lost 4-1 in extra innings Saturday night. To bounce back with a second straight strong pitching day was important momentum for the road trip as well.

Carson Rudd (4-4) allowed three hits, including a solo homer, in five innings and struck out six. Jayvien Sandridge followed with two hitless innings and three strikeouts. Braxton Roxby pitched the final two innings and allowed a solo homer.

“Carson Rudd was really good today, locating his fastball, striking out guys out late,” LaHair said. “And Sandridge was lights out.”

TUESDAY’S GAME

Dayton at Wisconsin, 7:40 p.m., 980