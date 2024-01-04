Elvis leads Dayton to double-digit halftime lead vs. Davidson

Key player: Dayton guard Kobe Elvis led all scorers with 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting. He made 2 of 3-pointers.

Key stat: Dayton shot 51.9% (15 of 29) from the field, while Davidson shot 30.8% (8 of 26).

Big run: Dayton led 8-7 with 13:43 to play when it began a 10-0 run over the next four minutes.

Defensive star: Dayton guard Javon Bennett made two steals that led directly to Dayton baskets.

Lineup news: Davidson’s leading scorer, center David Skogman (13.0 points per game), missed his second straight game. He was not in uniform and was on the bench with a protective boot on his right foot.

• Dayton freshman forward Petras Padegimas made the trip to North Carolina but was not available for the game because of an illness. Zimi Nwokeji took the place of Padegimas in the rotation and had two rebounds in four minutes in the first half.