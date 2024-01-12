Elvis will play for Dayton at Duquesne

PITTSBURGH — Dayton Flyers fans wondered all week whether guard Kobe Elvis would be available Friday night for a 7 p.m. game against Duquesne at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse.
The answer is yes. Elvis warmed up before the 7 p.m. game and will play five days after hurting his knee in the first half of a 64-60 victory against Massachusetts at UD Arena.
Dayton will be without freshman forward Pedras Padegimas for the third straight game. He has been sidelined by an illness
Dayton coach Anthony Grant left fans guessing about Elvis on Monday when asked about his status by Larry Hansgen on the weekly Flyer Insider show on WHIO Radio.
“I have no idea at this point,” Grant said, “but hopefully we’ll know soon.”
Elvis landed awkwardly after making a short jump shot against UMass, fell to the ground and clutched his right knee. He left the game at the 18:15 mark but returned at the 15:15 mark and played three more minutes before leaving the game for good. Elvis did not warm up for the second half and sat on the bench the rest of the game. He was not icing the knee at that time, however.
