Elvis will play for Dayton at Duquesne

Dayton will be without freshman forward Pedras Padegimas for the third straight game. He has been sidelined by an illness

Dayton coach Anthony Grant left fans guessing about Elvis on Monday when asked about his status by Larry Hansgen on the weekly Flyer Insider show on WHIO Radio.

“I have no idea at this point,” Grant said, “but hopefully we’ll know soon.”

Elvis landed awkwardly after making a short jump shot against UMass, fell to the ground and clutched his right knee. He left the game at the 18:15 mark but returned at the 15:15 mark and played three more minutes before leaving the game for good. Elvis did not warm up for the second half and sat on the bench the rest of the game. He was not icing the knee at that time, however.