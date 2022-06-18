Error costly as Dragons fall to Kernels

The Dragons loss combined with a win by second-place Great Lakes cut the Dragons lead to 2 1/2 games in the Midwest League East Division. There are six games to play in the first half season. The Dragons magic number to clinch a first-half division championship is four. The Lake County Captains, who had been a third team in the race, lost their game on Friday and they were mathematically eliminated from first half contention.

Dragons starting pitcher Joe Boyle struck out seven batters over the first three innings but issued back-to-back walks to start the fourth with game still scoreless. Boyle got a ground ball double play from the third hitter of the inning and left the game with a man at third and two outs. Jake Gilbert replaced Boyle and issued a walk before Wander Javier hit a bouncer to shortstop that hit off the glove of Elly De La Cruz for an error that allowed the first run of the game to score. A bloop double from the next hitter brought in the second run, and a wild pitch scored the third run of the frame to make it 3-0.