Final stage of U.S. Open qualifying back at Springfield Country Club

Exactly how many of the 70-some golfers will be rewarded with a spot in the 123rd U.S. Open on June 15-18 at Los Angeles Country Club was determined late Sunday as fields were being finalized at 11 U.S. sites and two international sites. Last year eight players qualified out of Springfield, which is hosting a final qualifying event for the third straight year. The club hosted the previous stage of sectional qualifying 11 times from 2008-2019

Monday’s test is 36 holes beginning at 7 a.m. The final group of three tees off at 9:05. Admission is free, but spectator carts are not permitted.