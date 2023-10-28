First-round playoff roundup: Cortner leads Northmont past Fairborn; Centerville, Troy, Trotwood-Madison, Alter, CJ among other winners

Deuce Cortner connected with Daniel Ivory on a trio of touchdown throws and Northmont defeated visiting Fairborn 35-0 in the first round of the playoffs on Friday night.

Cortner finished 9-of-13 for 171 yards with three touchdowns and Ivory hauled in five catches for 113 yards.

Trey Quincy added a rushing score and Brady Lupton had a 45-yard punt return score.

Northmont improved to 7-4 and moves on in the Division II, Region 8 bracket to face Harrison next week.

OTHER GAMES

Division I

Region 2

Centerville 23, Olentangy Orange 6: Parker Johnson broke loose on a 38-yard touchdown run and Leland Gantz drilled a 43-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to help Centerville secure the win. Johnson finished with 120 rushing yards. Jamar Montgomery and Daniel Kamara both had TD receptions.

Dublin Coffman 14, Fairmont 7: Justin Turner Jr. scored late in the fourth on a short touchdown run but the Fairmont rally fell short.

Region 4

St. Xavier 35, Springboro 13: Brayden Wilhite scored on a 27-yard touchdown pass from Jacob Davis and Maxim Butler caught a 63-yard TD pass from Austin Newdigate for the Panthers.

Division II

Region 8

Troy 26, Stebbins 7: Devon Strobel, Dakota Manson and Cam Allison each tallied a rushing touchdown to lead Troy. Other highlights included a Logan Ullery blocked punt and a Creighton Verceles sack in the end zone for a safety.

Lima Senior 42, Xenia 32: Elijah Johnson ran for a pair of scores in the loss, passing the 1,000 rushing yard mark in the first half, and Jace Jones had three TD runs. Xenia finishes the season at 5-6.

Division III

Region 11

Bellefontaine 49, John Glenn 7: Ohio State quarterback commit Tavien St. Clair hooked up with Riley Neer on three touchdown passes to lead the way. Neer also returned the second-half opening kick for a TD and Chris Fogan added two rushing scores.

Region 12

Trotwood-Madison 42, Oakwood 0: Tim Carpenter ran for two touchdowns and threw another in the first half and Michael Smith added three rushing touchdowns in the second half to pace Trotwood. Smith finished with 205 rushing yards.

Butler 17, Elida 0: Tayven Crump and Kaiden Bates each had a touchdown run and Griffyn Bradley drilled a 41-yard field goal for Butler.

Tippecanoe 49, Western Brown 20: The victory marked 22 consecutive wins at home for Tipp.

Chaminade Julienne 35, Mt. Healthy 28: CJ rallied with 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter.

Division IV

Region 14

St. Marys Memorial 42, Wauseon 14: Colton Mabry accounted for 177 yards with two touchdowns and Dominik Osborne had 127 yards with two TDs as St. Marys rolled off a seventh straight win after starting the season 0-4.

Region 16

Alter 42, Roger Bacon 0: Mikey Rose ran for a pair of touchdowns, Gavin Connor connected on a 19-yard TD throw to Jimmy Nagle and the Alter defense pitched a shutout. Rod Owens, Noah Jones and Vinnie Purcell each added a rushing score.

Division V

Region 18

Coldwater 47, Indian Lake 0: Baylen Blockberger finished 11-of-15 with 167 yards and four touchdowns to lead Coldwater.

Region 20

Valley View 55, Westfall 7: Micah Valenti rumbled for 148 yards with two touchdowns and Caden Henson tossed a pair of touchdowns along with a rushing score to lead top-seeded Valley View.

Waynesville 38, Carlisle 0: Alex Amburgy threw three touchdowns, two to Garrett Lundy, and Carter Barnthouse had a 50-yard interception return for a score for Waynesville.

Division VII

Region 28

Marion Local 63, Tri-County North 0: Ethan Heitkamp rushed for three touchdowns and Victor Hoelscher hauled in three TD passes to lead top-seeded Marion Local.

Cedarville 42, Lehman Catholic 28: Cedarville’s Tyler Cross caught a touchdown pass and returned an interception for a score.