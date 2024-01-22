Flyer basketball on third-longest winning streak in last 50 years

This is the Flyers’ longest winning streak since a 20-game run to end their 29-2 season in 2020 and the third-longest winning streak in the last 50 years. UD won 13 in a row in the 2007-08 season.

“We’re a long way away from anything that we say we want to accomplish,” Dayton coach Anthony Grant said, “but we can see the vision of what we’ve worked for. We’re just going to continue to take it one game at a time.”

On Saturday, the Flyers (15-2 overall) spoiled the return of second-year Rhode Island coach Archie Miller to UD Arena. Miller coached the Flyers from 2011-17 and took them to the NCAA tournament in each of his last four seasons.

Dayton is ranked 21st nationally in the Associated Press top-25 poll and should climb into the top 20 when the weekly update comes out today. The Flyers are 5-0 in the Atlantic 10 Conference and play two league road games this week: at struggling La Salle (10-8, 1-4) on Tuesday; and at A-10 co-leader Richmond (13-5, 5-0) on Saturday.