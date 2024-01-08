Flyers on edge of top 25 after ninth straight victory

Dayton last ranked in the top 25 at the start of last season. It was No. 24 in the preseason poll and moved to No. 21 after the first week of the regular season. It fell out of the top 25 after losing to UNLV in its third game. It has not ranked in the top 25 in January since the 2019-20 season when it climbed to No. 3 in March.

Dayton beat Massachusetts 64-60 on Sunday to extend its winning streak to nine games. That’s the longest streak for the program since it won the last 20 games of the 2019-20 season.

Dayton is tied for the fifth-longest active winning streak in the country. Only Houston (14 games), Utah State and Samford (13) and Grand Canyon (11) have won more games in a row.

Dayton fell from No. 19 to No. 20 in the NCAA Evaluation Tool after the narrow victory against UMass, which moved from No. 86 to No. 77.

Dayton, George Mason and Loyola Chicago top the Atlantic 10 Conference standings. All are 2-0. Richmond and Rhode Island (both 1-0) are a half game back.

Dayton plays Duquesne (9-5, 0-2), which is No. 90 in the NET, at 7 p.m. Friday at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh.