Flyers show off new uniforms ahead of 2023-24 season

The Dayton Flyers men’s basketball team debuts new uniforms every two to three seasons. The newest threads debuted Wednesday on social media, and fans will see them on the court for the first time Oct. 22 when UD plays Ohio State in a charity exhibition game at UD Arena.

Dayton guards Kobe Elvis, Jaiun Simon and Javon Bennett posed for a photo in navy blue, white and red uniforms at UD Arena.

Among the changes, the white and red uniforms feature “Dayton” written on the front in white with a blue outline. Last year, “Dayton” was written in solid red on those jerseys.

A UD spokesperson who worked with the group that redesigned the uniforms said the players were involved in choosing the final designs and excited about the looks. The goal was to find a new look while still highlighting the three main colors.

Fans will be able to buy replica jerseys at the UD bookstore and at UD Arena.

Dayton has yet to announce if the Chapel Blue uniforms it wore several times last season, including in the A-10 championship game, will return.