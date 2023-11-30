Former President sits courtside for Dayton’s game at SMU

DALLAS, Texas — Former President George W. Bush and Laura Bush sat courtside at Moody Coliseum on Wednesday as the Dayton Flyers played Southern Methodist.
Bush, the 43rd President, has his Presidential Library on the SMU campus, across the street from Moody. His wife Laura Bush, the former First Lady, is a SMU graduate.
The Bushes took part in a ceremonial coin toss at a SMU football game in September.
Dayton trailed SMU 37-35 at halftime. This is the fourth game in four seasons between the two teams.
