Georgia transfer commits to Dayton Flyers

As a freshman, he averaged 6.6 points and 4.3 boards per game while starting 23 games. He played 13 minutes against Dayton in the fifth game of his freshman season, scoring seven points in the first round of the Maui Invitational.

Camara is from Brussels, Belgium, and represented his country at 2016 U16 FIBA European Championships. He went to high school at Chaminade-Madonna Prep School in Hollywood, Fla., and ranked 126th in the class of 2019, according to Rivals.com. He ranked 103rd, according to 247Sports.com. Both websites listed him as a four-star recruit.

Camara is the sixth transfer to join Dayton in coach Anthony Grant’s four years, following Ibi Watson (Michigan), Rodney Chatman (Chattanooga), Jordy Tshimanga (Nebraska), Chase Johnson (Florida) and Elijah Weaver (Southern California).

Dayton now has one scholarship open for the 2021-22 season. Camara, who has three years of eligibility remaining because last season didn’t count against anyone’s eligibility, will be the most experienced forward on the team.

Dayton returns three big men: 6-10 forward Mustapha Amzil, who will be a sophomore; and 6-7 forward Zimi Nwokeji and 6-9 center Moulaye Sissoko, who will be redshirt sophomores. Two forwards will be freshmen: DaRon Holmes (6-8) and Kaleb Washington (6-7).