BreakingNews
Trump attorneys post bond to support $83.3 million award to writer in defamation case

Giant Australian punter commits to Ohio State

Credit: Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images

Credit: Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images

Sports
By
1 hour ago
X

Both national signing days have come and gone, but Ohio State apparently still wasn’t finished with its 2024 recruiting class.

Australian punter Nick McLarty announced Friday morning he has committed to Ohio State.

Per BuckeyeHuddle.com, McLarty is a 6-foot-7, 255-pounder who will enroll this summer and be part of the team this fall.

Ohio State already had two punters on the roster, including Joe McGuire, a 6-2, 212-pound sophomore who is also from Australia.

The other punter who figures to compete to be the starter this fall is Hadi Jawad, a Dearborn, Mich., native who transferred from FCS Wayne State.

ExploreOhio State recruiting trends through the years

Ohio State tied Minnesota for sixth in the Big Ten in net punting last season at 40.4 yards.

Thirteen of junior Jesse Mirco’s 50 punts went more than 50 yards with a long of 72. He also had 18 downed inside the 20.

Mirco, who is also Australian, transferred to Vanderbilt in January.

Prior to adding McLarty, Ohio State’s recruiting class consisted of 21 players and was ranked No. 3 in the country behind Georgia and Alabama in 247Sports Composite rankings.

In Other News
1
Ohio State football: 5 questions for the defense this spring
2
Wright State basketball: Raiders’ season ends with OT loss to Northern...
3
Where could Dayton Flyers play in NCAA tournament?
4
Dayton vs. VCU: Seven things to know about Friday’s game
5
Improving secondary a focus for Bengals

About the Author

Follow Marcus Hartman on facebookFollow Marcus Hartman on twitter

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top