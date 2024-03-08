Giant Australian punter commits to Ohio State

Per BuckeyeHuddle.com, McLarty is a 6-foot-7, 255-pounder who will enroll this summer and be part of the team this fall.

Ohio State already had two punters on the roster, including Joe McGuire, a 6-2, 212-pound sophomore who is also from Australia.

The other punter who figures to compete to be the starter this fall is Hadi Jawad, a Dearborn, Mich., native who transferred from FCS Wayne State.

Ohio State tied Minnesota for sixth in the Big Ten in net punting last season at 40.4 yards.

Thirteen of junior Jesse Mirco’s 50 punts went more than 50 yards with a long of 72. He also had 18 downed inside the 20.

Mirco, who is also Australian, transferred to Vanderbilt in January.

Prior to adding McLarty, Ohio State’s recruiting class consisted of 21 players and was ranked No. 3 in the country behind Georgia and Alabama in 247Sports Composite rankings.