Girls basketball state poll: Which area teams are ranked this week?

Below is the first Associated Press Ohio girls basketball poll of the 2023-24 season, with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record and total points:

DIVISION I

1. Pickerington Cent. (7) 10-1 97

2. Marysville 9-1 74

3. Lewis Center Olentangy (2) 11-0 73

4. Cin. Princeton (1) 9-1 56

5. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame 11-2 52

6. Strongsville 12-0 45

7. Rocky River Magnificat 8-3 40

8. Akr. Hoban 10-1 39

9. Uniontown Lake 9-1 18

10. Lyndhurst Brush 11-0 15

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

DIVISION II

1. Cin. Purcell Marian (9) 13-1 98

2. Akr. SVSM 10-0 80

3. Proctorville Fairland (1) 9-0 75

4. Thornville Sheridan 9-0 63

5. Circleville 11-0 40

6. Copley 11-2 32

(tie) Gates Mills Gilmour 6-2 32

8. Marietta 10-2 27

9. Chillicothe Unioto 11-1 24

10. Granville 9-0 18

(tie) Beloit W. Branch 11-2 18

Others receiving 12 or more points: Bryan 13.

DIVISION III

1. Miami East (4) 12-0 84

2. Ottawa-Glandorf (4) 11-1 82

3. Alter (2) 12-1 81

4. Castalia Margaretta 9-1 50

5. Portsmouth 9-1 44

6. Apple Creek Waynedale 8-1 42

7. Cin. Country Day 9-2 32

8. Cols. Africentric 8-2 29

9. Warrensville Hts. 10-1 24

10. Waynesville 12-0 23

Others receiving 12 or more points: Doylestown Chippewa 14.

DIVISION IV

1. Ft. Loramie (4) 12-1 91

2. Berlin Hiland (3) 10-0 88

3. Convoy Crestview 9-1 68

4. Loudonville (1) 12-0 58

5. Newark Cath. 10-0 53

6. Marion Local 9-2 39

7. Tri-Village (1) 11-1 32

8. Waterford 10-1 31

9. Lakeside Danbury 10-0 20

10. Richmond Hts. 8-0 15

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. St. Henry 13. 11. Defiance Ayersville 13.

