Girls basketball state poll: Which area teams are ranked this week?

Below is the first Associated Press Ohio girls basketball poll of the 2023-24 season, with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record and total points:
DIVISION I
1. Pickerington Cent. (7) 10-1 97
2. Marysville 9-1 74
3. Lewis Center Olentangy (2) 11-0 73
4. Cin. Princeton (1) 9-1 56
5. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame 11-2 52
6. Strongsville 12-0 45
7. Rocky River Magnificat 8-3 40
8. Akr. Hoban 10-1 39
9. Uniontown Lake 9-1 18
10. Lyndhurst Brush 11-0 15
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
DIVISION II
1. Cin. Purcell Marian (9) 13-1 98
2. Akr. SVSM 10-0 80
3. Proctorville Fairland (1) 9-0 75
4. Thornville Sheridan 9-0 63
5. Circleville 11-0 40
6. Copley 11-2 32
(tie) Gates Mills Gilmour 6-2 32
8. Marietta 10-2 27
9. Chillicothe Unioto 11-1 24
10. Granville 9-0 18
(tie) Beloit W. Branch 11-2 18
Others receiving 12 or more points: Bryan 13.
DIVISION III
1. Miami East (4) 12-0 84
2. Ottawa-Glandorf (4) 11-1 82
3. Alter (2) 12-1 81
4. Castalia Margaretta 9-1 50
5. Portsmouth 9-1 44
6. Apple Creek Waynedale 8-1 42
7. Cin. Country Day 9-2 32
8. Cols. Africentric 8-2 29
9. Warrensville Hts. 10-1 24
10. Waynesville 12-0 23
Others receiving 12 or more points: Doylestown Chippewa 14.
DIVISION IV
1. Ft. Loramie (4) 12-1 91
2. Berlin Hiland (3) 10-0 88
3. Convoy Crestview 9-1 68
4. Loudonville (1) 12-0 58
5. Newark Cath. 10-0 53
6. Marion Local 9-2 39
7. Tri-Village (1) 11-1 32
8. Waterford 10-1 31
9. Lakeside Danbury 10-0 20
10. Richmond Hts. 8-0 15
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. St. Henry 13. 11. Defiance Ayersville 13.