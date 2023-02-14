Girls basketball: Which area teams are ranked in final state poll of season?

BreakingNews
Fraze adds more concerts; Kettering to approve $2.8M for entertainment contracts
By Associated Press
54 minutes ago

The top 10 teams in the final Associated Press Ohio high school girls basketball polls of the 2022-2023 season with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

DIVISION I

1. Mason (3) 21-1 115 2

2. West Clermont (7) 22-0 110 1

3. Cin. Princeton 20-2 71 3

4. Olmsted Falls 19-3 66 5

5. Talawanda (1) 21-0 65 4

6. Powell Olentangy Liberty 20-2 60 8

7. Pickerington Cent. 18-4 57 9

8. Marysville (1) 20-2 44 7

9. Lakota East 19-3 38 6

10. Tol. Start 19-2 37 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: Bellbrook (1) 23. Canton McKinley 15.

DIVISION II

1. Alter (5) 19-3 101 T1

2. Proctorville Fairland (1) 22-0 91 3

3. Tol. Cent. Cath. (2) 20-2 89 T1

4. Cin. Purcell Marian (2) 19-2 79 4

5. Canfield (2) 20-1 74 5

6. Copley 21-1 61 7

7. Alliance Marlington 20-2 57 6

(tie) Badin (1) 19-2 57 8

9. Salem 20-2 25 NR

10. Chillicothe Unioto 22-0 21 9

Others receiving 12 or more points: Akr. SVSM 17. Waynesville 13.

DIVISION III

1. Worthington Christian (9) 21-1 125 1

2. Seaman N. Adams (1) 22-0 101 2

3. Belmont Union Local 21-1 81 3

4. Shaker Hts. Laurel (2) 14-6 66 4

5. Ottawa-Glandorf 19-3 65 5

6. Cols. Africentric 16-4 57 6

7. Smithville 20-2 45 7

8. Portsmouth W. 21-1 43 8

9. Wheelersburg 20-2 27 9

10. Bethel (1) 19-4 17 T10

(tie) Rockford Parkway 20-2 17 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Mechanicsburg 15. Doylestown Chippewa 14.

DIVISION IV

1. Tri-Village (12) 22-0 129 1

2. Ft. Loramie 21-2 110 2

3. Sugar Grove Berne Union (1) 22-0 93 3

4. Richmond Hts. 19-3 58 4

5. Marion Local 18-4 52 5

6. Portsmouth Notre Dame 20-2 42 7

7. Convoy Crestview 17-4 37 9

8. Hannibal River 20-2 35 6

9. Tol. Christian 17-4 31 8

10. Crown City S. Gallia 19-3 29 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: Russia 28. Leipsic 21. New Middletown Spring. 16. Berlin Hiland 12.

