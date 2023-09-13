Girls golf: Springboro second, Centerville third in Knight Invite

By Jeff Gilbert – Contributing Writer
1 hour ago
Springboro and Centerville finished in second and third place Monday at the annual Knight Invite girls golf tournament hosted by Alter at NCR Country Club.

Dublin Jerome cruised to victory at 11-over par 291. Springboro shot 320 and Centerville carded a 329 in the 17-team field.

Ellie Ryu of Jerome was the individual champion with a 1-over par 71. Centerville junior Brigid Nickell finished tied for second with a 72 with Jerome’s Medha Pothuru and Alexa Prettyman.

Lebanon, which finished fourth two shots behind Centerville, was led by Riley Johnson’s 75 and Olivia Donovan’s 79.

Springboro was led by Kinsley Brown’s 76 and Taylor Dunkle’s 80. Centerville’s Nithya Nunna shot 79.

Jeff Gilbert
