dayton-daily-news logo
X

Gray 1-hits Miami over 7 scoreless, Reds beat Marlins

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Caption
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: Jeff Dean

Credit: Jeff Dean

Sports
1 hour ago

By Mitch Stacy

Associated Press

CINCINNATI — Sonny Gray pitched one-hit ball through seven scoreless innings, Tyler Naquin and Joey Votto homered in the fifth, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Miami Marlins 5-3 on Friday night.

Gray (5-6) had a 7.22 ERA over his previous six starts but was efficient against Miami. He needed eight pitches in each of the first two innings, then worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the fourth, whiffing Lewis Brinson on three pitches to end the threat.

The right-hander retired Miami in order in five of his seven innings and exited after throwing 89 pitches. He struck out five.

Naquin hit a one-out shot before right-hander Elieser Hernandez plunked Nick Castellanos, who had an RBI double in the first. Votto then blasted the next pitch 432 feet into the seats in right-center field.

Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto (19) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Caption
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto (19) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: Jeff Dean

Credit: Jeff Dean

Hernandez (0-1) struck out Kyle Farmer for the second out in the fifth but was done for the night. He allowed five runs and five hits through 4 2/3 innings as Cincinnati took the first two of a four-game set from the Marlins after losing a series to the Cubs.

Lucas Sims came on for the eighth and didn’t fare as well, surrendering a one-out, three-run homer to Jazz Chishom Jr. before getting out of it. Mychal Givens pitched a scoreless ninth for his fourth save, striking out Alex Jackson to end it.

TRAINERS ROOM

Marlins: RHP Cody Poteet (sprained right knee) was transferred to the 60-day injury list. A recent rehab stint was interrupted by inflammation in the knee. He hasn’t pitched since June 24.

Reds: RHP Tejay Antone (right forearm strain) will make another rehab appearance Sunday at Triple-A Louisville and likely rejoin the Reds bullpen on Tuesday in Milwaukee. ... RHP Brad Brach (shoulder) has resumed throwing, but there is no timetable for his return.

UP NEXT

Left-hander Wade Miley (10-4, 2.84 ERA) goes for the Reds on Saturday against the Marlins, who haven’t announced a starter. Miley pitched seven shutout innings in a 14-5 win over the Cubs on Monday.

In Other News
1
High School Football: Henson’s three TD passes lifts Valley View past...
2
High School Football: Bellbrook outlasts Tipp
3
High School Football Week 1 Scoreboard
4
Springfield beats Saint Ignatius in opener on late interception return
5
High School Football: Centerville pulls away in fourth quarter to top...
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top