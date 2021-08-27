West Side Little League is Hamilton’s version of ‘Rocky’

Council Member Carla Fiehrer noted that after one recent game, “On ESPN, Top 10 Plays, the center fielder for Hamilton was in the Top 10 Plays.”

Explore Hamilton team two wins away from winning Little League World Series

Moeller noted after the original Rocky movie, there was Rocky II, and so on.

And then on Thursday, the team won again, in its third straight elimination game, by a 4-2 score. If the team wins two more, the team of 12-year-olds would become Ohio’s first-ever world champions.

Following Thursday’s victory, Moeller said Hamilton’s players “are already champions, but they are also similar to the boxer Rocky the way they come back from losses. Well coached, fun to watch, and they have that blue-collar work ethic. Even more proud of them.”

Caption Hamilton, Ohio's Chance Retherford hits a two-run triple off Torrance, Calif., pitcher Dominic Golia during the fifth inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. Ohio won 4-2. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar) Credit: Tom E. Puskar Credit: Tom E. Puskar

West Side Little League has won 19 state titles and advanced to the Little League World Series five times, including this season, since the non-profit youth baseball league began in 1952.

HOW TO WATCH

Tom Seaver Division championship

12:30 p.m. Saturday: West Side Little League vs. South Dakota (ABC)

Hank Aaron Division championship

3:30 p.m. Saturday: Michigan vs. Hawaii (ABC)

FINALS

LLWS Consolation game: 10 a.m. Sunday (ESPN)

LLWS Championship game: 3 p.m. Sunday (ABC)